'Clown': Former Pakistani Minister Slammed After Video of Him Spitting During a TV Debate Goes Viral

04.08.2022

A clip of former Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad went viral on Twitter after the 71-year-old was caught spitting during a live television debate. During the discussion, Rasheed was commenting about Pakistan's present Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While criticizing the incumbent, he lost his composure - only to spit at some point.The video was posted on the platform by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, and garnered over 20,000 views."His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV," Inayat wrote in her caption for the video while taking a swipe at the former minister.Rasheed's act faced heavy criticism from other users on social media."Lol...He actually spat on live television. What a clown!", a netizen wrote on Twitter."Wow ..what a shot! He gave more body to his spit shit than Leonardo DiCaprio did in the Titanic!!!", another declared.

