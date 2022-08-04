International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/clown-former-pakistani-minister-slammed-after-video-of-him-spitting-during-a-tv-debate-goes-viral-1098112759.html
'Clown': Former Pakistani Minister Slammed After Video of Him Spitting During a TV Debate Goes Viral
'Clown': Former Pakistani Minister Slammed After Video of Him Spitting During a TV Debate Goes Viral
Former Pakistan Interior and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has often found himself in the news, albeit for the wrong reasons. In 2020, TikTok star... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T12:34+0000
2022-08-04T12:34+0000
pakistan
pakistan
netizens
minister
viral
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098114780_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b4563423fa707332611cdb5afe38b5e.jpg
A clip of former Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad went viral on Twitter after the 71-year-old was caught spitting during a live television debate. During the discussion, Rasheed was commenting about Pakistan's present Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While criticizing the incumbent, he lost his composure - only to spit at some point.The video was posted on the platform by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, and garnered over 20,000 views."His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV," Inayat wrote in her caption for the video while taking a swipe at the former minister.Rasheed's act faced heavy criticism from other users on social media."Lol...He actually spat on live television. What a clown!", a netizen wrote on Twitter."Wow ..what a shot! He gave more body to his spit shit than Leonardo DiCaprio did in the Titanic!!!", another declared.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098114780_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e61c6f67af805d441b700c144dd5b1b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, pakistan, netizens, minister, viral, viral video

'Clown': Former Pakistani Minister Slammed After Video of Him Spitting During a TV Debate Goes Viral

12:34 GMT 04.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHIPakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad sits before speaking to media at the Rawalpindi Railway Station in Rawalpindi on June 26, 2020
Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad sits before speaking to media at the Rawalpindi Railway Station in Rawalpindi on June 26, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Former Pakistan Interior and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has often found himself in the news, albeit for the wrong reasons. In 2020, TikTok star Hareem Shah accused him of exposing himself to her.
A clip of former Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad went viral on Twitter after the 71-year-old was caught spitting during a live television debate.

During the discussion, Rasheed was commenting about Pakistan's present Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While criticizing the incumbent, he lost his composure - only to spit at some point.

The video was posted on the platform by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, and garnered over 20,000 views.

"His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV," Inayat wrote in her caption for the video while taking a swipe at the former minister.
Rasheed's act faced heavy criticism from other users on social media.

"Lol...He actually spat on live television. What a clown!", a netizen wrote on Twitter.

"Wow ..what a shot! He gave more body to his spit shit than Leonardo DiCaprio did in the Titanic!!!", another declared.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала