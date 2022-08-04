'Clown': Former Pakistani Minister Slammed After Video of Him Spitting During a TV Debate Goes Viral
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHIPakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad sits before speaking to media at the Rawalpindi Railway Station in Rawalpindi on June 26, 2020
Former Pakistan Interior and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has often found himself in the news, albeit for the wrong reasons. In 2020, TikTok star Hareem Shah accused him of exposing himself to her.
A clip of former Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad went viral on Twitter after the 71-year-old was caught spitting during a live television debate.
During the discussion, Rasheed was commenting about Pakistan's present Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While criticizing the incumbent, he lost his composure - only to spit at some point.
The video was posted on the platform by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, and garnered over 20,000 views.
"His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV," Inayat wrote in her caption for the video while taking a swipe at the former minister.
During the discussion, Rasheed was commenting about Pakistan's present Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While criticizing the incumbent, he lost his composure - only to spit at some point.
The video was posted on the platform by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, and garnered over 20,000 views.
"His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV," Inayat wrote in her caption for the video while taking a swipe at the former minister.
His new portfolio should be: minister for spitting on live TV. pic.twitter.com/lLudonNcux— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 3, 2022
Rasheed's act faced heavy criticism from other users on social media.
"Lol...He actually spat on live television. What a clown!", a netizen wrote on Twitter.
"Wow ..what a shot! He gave more body to his spit shit than Leonardo DiCaprio did in the Titanic!!!", another declared.
"Lol...He actually spat on live television. What a clown!", a netizen wrote on Twitter.
"Wow ..what a shot! He gave more body to his spit shit than Leonardo DiCaprio did in the Titanic!!!", another declared.