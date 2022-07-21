https://sputniknews.com/20220721/stunning-spectacular-dudhsagar-waterfall-mesmerizes-netizens-1097643232.html
'Stunning': Spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfall Mesmerizes Netizens
'Stunning': Spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfall Mesmerizes Netizens
The Dudhsagar, meaning "sea of milk" in Hindi, originates from the Mandovi River in the Western Ghats in India's coastal state of Goa.
Watching a waterfall in all its glory during the monsoon in India is a sight to behold. A case in point is Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall, which offers a colossal picturesque spectacle to hundreds of thousands of people visiting it during the rainy season.A stunning video of Dudhsagar shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has now captured the fascination of social media and is currently going viral on Twitter.Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the clip has garnered more than 625K views, with netizens awestruck by the breathtaking beauty of the four-tiered waterfall in the video."Stunning view it provides. You feel the water droplets even from the train as it chugs across the bridge," a Twitter user said."This is simply breathtaking!!" another said."Beautiful," a third claimed.
The Dudhsagar, meaning "sea of milk" in Hindi, originates from the Mandovi River in the Western Ghats in India's coastal state of Goa. The stunning spectacle is located amid the pristine surroundings of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. Situated at a height of 1,017 feet, it is the fifth tallest waterfall in the country.
Watching a waterfall in all its glory during the monsoon in India is a sight to behold. A case in point is Goa
's Dudhsagar waterfall, which offers a colossal picturesque spectacle to hundreds of thousands of people visiting it during the rainy season.
A stunning video of Dudhsagar
shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has now captured the fascination of social media and is currently going viral on Twitter.
"Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats. #IncredibleIndia," Pandey wrote in his caption of the video.
Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the clip has garnered more than 625K views, with netizens
awestruck by the breathtaking beauty of the four-tiered waterfall in the video.
"Stunning view it provides. You feel the water droplets even from the train as it chugs across the bridge," a Twitter user said.
"This is simply breathtaking!!" another said.
"Beautiful," a third claimed.