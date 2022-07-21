https://sputniknews.com/20220721/stunning-spectacular-dudhsagar-waterfall-mesmerizes-netizens-1097643232.html

'Stunning': Spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfall Mesmerizes Netizens

The Dudhsagar, meaning "sea of milk" in Hindi, originates from the Mandovi River in the Western Ghats in India's coastal state of Goa. The stunning spectacle... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Watching a waterfall in all its glory during the monsoon in India is a sight to behold. A case in point is Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall, which offers a colossal picturesque spectacle to hundreds of thousands of people visiting it during the rainy season.A stunning video of Dudhsagar shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has now captured the fascination of social media and is currently going viral on Twitter.Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the clip has garnered more than 625K views, with netizens awestruck by the breathtaking beauty of the four-tiered waterfall in the video."Stunning view it provides. You feel the water droplets even from the train as it chugs across the bridge," a Twitter user said."This is simply breathtaking!!" another said."Beautiful," a third claimed.

