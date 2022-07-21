International
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/stunning-spectacular-dudhsagar-waterfall-mesmerizes-netizens-1097643232.html
'Stunning': Spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfall Mesmerizes Netizens
'Stunning': Spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfall Mesmerizes Netizens
The Dudhsagar, meaning "sea of milk" in Hindi, originates from the Mandovi River in the Western Ghats in India's coastal state of Goa. The stunning spectacle... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T10:35+0000
2022-07-21T10:35+0000
india
goa
waterfall
viral
viral video
viral video
netizens
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097650121_0:45:900:551_1920x0_80_0_0_1eced77433a4fa58df3736667699ff2a.jpg
Watching a waterfall in all its glory during the monsoon in India is a sight to behold. A case in point is Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall, which offers a colossal picturesque spectacle to hundreds of thousands of people visiting it during the rainy season.A stunning video of Dudhsagar shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has now captured the fascination of social media and is currently going viral on Twitter.Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the clip has garnered more than 625K views, with netizens awestruck by the breathtaking beauty of the four-tiered waterfall in the video."Stunning view it provides. You feel the water droplets even from the train as it chugs across the bridge," a Twitter user said."This is simply breathtaking!!" another said."Beautiful," a third claimed.
goa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097650121_52:0:847:596_1920x0_80_0_0_dfdc4e19cef4d7f4272ef6a7ec5bac80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, goa, waterfall, viral, viral video, viral video, netizens

'Stunning': Spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfall Mesmerizes Netizens

10:35 GMT 21.07.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / संगम अनिल नाईक / Dudhsagar waterfall in kullem Goa Dudhsagar waterfall in kullem Goa
 Dudhsagar waterfall in kullem Goa - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / संगम अनिल नाईक / Dudhsagar waterfall in kullem Goa
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The Dudhsagar, meaning "sea of milk" in Hindi, originates from the Mandovi River in the Western Ghats in India's coastal state of Goa. The stunning spectacle is located amid the pristine surroundings of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. Situated at a height of 1,017 feet, it is the fifth tallest waterfall in the country.
Watching a waterfall in all its glory during the monsoon in India is a sight to behold. A case in point is Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall, which offers a colossal picturesque spectacle to hundreds of thousands of people visiting it during the rainy season.
A stunning video of Dudhsagar shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has now captured the fascination of social media and is currently going viral on Twitter.
"Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats. #IncredibleIndia," Pandey wrote in his caption of the video.
Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the clip has garnered more than 625K views, with netizens awestruck by the breathtaking beauty of the four-tiered waterfall in the video.
"Stunning view it provides. You feel the water droplets even from the train as it chugs across the bridge," a Twitter user said.
"This is simply breathtaking!!" another said.
"Beautiful," a third claimed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала