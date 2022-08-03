International
LIVE UPDATES: Ex-German Chancellor Shroeder Backs Launching Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Amid Gas Crisis
LIVE UPDATES: Ex-German Chancellor Shroeder Backs Launching Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Amid Gas Crisis
On Tuesday, the first ship carrying grain left the Port of Odessa and reached Istanbul, after Moscow and Kiev agreed on a deal to restore the flow of food and... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Ex-German Chancellor Shroeder Backs Launching Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Amid Gas Crisis

05:00 GMT 03.08.2022
On Tuesday, the first ship carrying grain left the Port of Odessa and reached Istanbul, after Moscow and Kiev agreed on a deal to restore the flow of food and fertilizer via the Black Sea.
Russian and Donbass forces continue advancing amid the special operation, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month. At the same time, the Ukrainian military continues to shell Donbass cities, including Donetsk.
Last Friday, the Ukrainian military hit a detention facility in Elenovka, DPR with a HIMARS rocket launcher. As a result, several dozen Ukrainian PoWs were killed. The Russian MoD noted that the attack was thoroughly planned by Kiev and approved by Washington, since Ukraine coordinates HIMARS strikes with the United States.
Ex-German Chancellor Shroeder Backs Launching Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Amid Gas Crisis
