Russian and Donbass forces continue advancing amid the special operation, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month. At the same time, the Ukrainian military continues to shell Donbass cities, including Donetsk.

Last Friday, the Ukrainian military hit a detention facility in Elenovka, DPR with a HIMARS rocket launcher. As a result, several dozen Ukrainian PoWs were killed. The Russian MoD noted that the attack was thoroughly planned by Kiev and approved by Washington, since Ukraine coordinates HIMARS strikes with the United States.