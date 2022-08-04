International
Zelenskyy Wants to Hold Direct Talks With Chinese President Xi on Conflict in Ukraine
Zelenskyy Wants to Hold Direct Talks With Chinese President Xi on Conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wanted to hold negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the conflict in Ukraine. 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
“I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with [President] Xi Jinping that was a year ago... Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we (haven’t had) any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful,” Zelenskyy told the South China Morning Post newspaper.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Many Western countries and some of their allies have condemned the move, calling it an invasion, as well as imposed sanctions on Russia.At the same time, China like many other Asian, African and Latin American nations, refused to join the sanctions. Moreover, Russia has drastically increased its oil exports to China since February 24.
Zelenskyy Wants to Hold Direct Talks With Chinese President Xi on Conflict in Ukraine

02:23 GMT 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeIn this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wanted to hold negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the conflict in Ukraine.
"I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with [President] Xi Jinping that was a year ago... Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we (haven't had) any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful," Zelenskyy told the South China Morning Post newspaper.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Many Western countries and some of their allies have condemned the move, calling it an invasion, as well as imposed sanctions on Russia.
At the same time, China like many other Asian, African and Latin American nations, refused to join the sanctions. Moreover, Russia has drastically increased its oil exports to China since February 24.
