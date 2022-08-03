International
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/first-ship-with-ukrainian-grain-cleared-to-proceed-to-lebanon-after-istanbul-inspection-1098076812.html
First Ship With Ukrainian Grain Cleared to Proceed to Lebanon After Istanbul Inspection
First Ship With Ukrainian Grain Cleared to Proceed to Lebanon After Istanbul Inspection
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T12:35+0000
2022-08-03T12:56+0000
russia
ukraine
turkey
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b7be7a1e217a4b2be12d1c6af1c0d.jpg
A joint civilian inspection team comprising officials from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations visited the merchant vessel Razoni this morning.Razoni became the first food-laden ship to travel from Ukraine after Moscow and Kiev agreed to secure the flow of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea to avoid a global food crisis.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b15e26022cd3831fc5bdf0aefddc41fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, turkey, grain

First Ship With Ukrainian Grain Cleared to Proceed to Lebanon After Istanbul Inspection

12:35 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 03.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Maksim DurnevThe first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said
The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Durnev
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

"The first shipment of over 26,000 tons of Ukrainian food under a Black Sea export deal was cleared to proceed today, towards its final destination in Lebanon," the JCC said in a statement.

A joint civilian inspection team comprising officials from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations visited the merchant vessel Razoni this morning.

"The team carried out a three hour inspection and confirmed that crew and cargo are as authorised and consistent with the information the JCC received before the vessel sailed from Odessa," the center added.

Razoni became the first food-laden ship to travel from Ukraine after Moscow and Kiev agreed to secure the flow of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea to avoid a global food crisis.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала