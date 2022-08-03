https://sputniknews.com/20220803/first-ship-with-ukrainian-grain-cleared-to-proceed-to-lebanon-after-istanbul-inspection-1098076812.html

First Ship With Ukrainian Grain Cleared to Proceed to Lebanon After Istanbul Inspection

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

A joint civilian inspection team comprising officials from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations visited the merchant vessel Razoni this morning.Razoni became the first food-laden ship to travel from Ukraine after Moscow and Kiev agreed to secure the flow of grain and fertilizers via the Black Sea to avoid a global food crisis.

