Chinese Foreign Minister: Attempts to Use Taiwan to Contain China Doomed to Fail
Chinese Foreign Minister: Attempts to Use Taiwan to Contain China Doomed to Fail
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, arrived in Taiwan earlier on Tuesday. The US administration distanced itself from the visit, claiming that Pelosi... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
Washington's attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are inevitably doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday after Pelosi's Tuesday's surprising visit to the island.
Chinese Foreign Minister: Attempts to Use Taiwan to Contain China Doomed to Fail

00:45 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 00:52 GMT 03.08.2022)
Honour guards fold the Taiwan flag during a flag lowering ceremony at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on June 4, 2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, arrived in Taiwan earlier on Tuesday. The US administration distanced itself from the visit, claiming that Pelosi takes her own decisions, after being forewarned by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and assuring Beijing of its commitment to the One China policy.
Washington's attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are inevitably doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday after Pelosi's Tuesday's surprising visit to the island.
