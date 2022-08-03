https://sputniknews.com/20220803/chinese-foreign-minister-attempts-to-use-taiwan-to-contain-china-doomed-to-fail-1098055092.html
Chinese Foreign Minister: Attempts to Use Taiwan to Contain China Doomed to Fail
Washington's attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are inevitably doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday after Pelosi's Tuesday's surprising visit to the island.
00:45 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 00:52 GMT 03.08.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, arrived in Taiwan earlier on Tuesday. The US administration distanced itself from the visit, claiming that Pelosi takes her own decisions, after being forewarned by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and assuring Beijing of its commitment to the One China policy.
Washington's attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are inevitably doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday after Pelosi's Tuesday's surprising visit to the island.