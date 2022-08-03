https://sputniknews.com/20220803/chinese-foreign-minister-attempts-to-use-taiwan-to-contain-china-doomed-to-fail-1098055092.html

Chinese Foreign Minister: Attempts to Use Taiwan to Contain China Doomed to Fail

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, arrived in Taiwan earlier on Tuesday.

Washington's attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are inevitably doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday after Pelosi's Tuesday's surprising visit to the island.

