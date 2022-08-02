https://sputniknews.com/20220802/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-pelosis-visit-to-taiwan-us-provocation-to-contain-china-1098049564.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan US Provocation to Contain China
18:06 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 02.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow sees the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line on the comprehensive containment of China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"On August 2, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. We consider her visit as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line on the comprehensive containment of China," the ministry said in a statement.
China has the right to take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, it said.
"We believe that relations between the sides of the Taiwan Strait is a purely internal affair of China. The Chinese side has the right to take measures necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Taiwan issue," the statement says.
"The principled position of Russia is unchanged: we proceed from the fact that there is only one China, the government of the PRC is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an integral part of China," the ministry stressed.
Moscow calls on Washington to refrain from actions that undermine stability in the region and the world, it said.
"We urge Washington to refrain from actions that undermine regional stability and international security, and recognize the new geopolitical reality, in which there is no longer room for American hegemony," the statement says.