Biden Still COVID-19 Positive But Feels Well Despite Infrequent Cough - Physician

Biden Still COVID-19 Positive But Feels Well Despite Infrequent Cough - Physician

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden tested positive again for the novel coronavirus and continues to experience less frequent, occasional cough

“The President continues to feel well," O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning’s exam was conducted after the President finished a light workout, which he enjoyed. He is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday. His lungs remain clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”Biden will continue to follow strict isolation rules in place, the statement said.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, slightly more than three days after he discontinued the isolation measures following a negative test.The US President has been vaccinated twice and has also received two booster shots against the novel coronavirus.

