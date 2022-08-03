International
LIVE: US Senate Holds Vote on Approving Sweden and Finland's NATO Accession
Biden Still COVID-19 Positive But Feels Well Despite Infrequent Cough - Physician
Biden Still COVID-19 Positive But Feels Well Despite Infrequent Cough - Physician
Biden Still COVID-19 Positive But Feels Well Despite Infrequent Cough - Physician
"The President continues to feel well," O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning's exam was conducted after the President finished a light workout, which he enjoyed. He is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday. His lungs remain clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."Biden will continue to follow strict isolation rules in place, the statement said.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, slightly more than three days after he discontinued the isolation measures following a negative test.The US President has been vaccinated twice and has also received two booster shots against the novel coronavirus.
us, joe biden, covid-19

Biden Still COVID-19 Positive But Feels Well Despite Infrequent Cough - Physician

17:34 GMT 03.08.2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 15, 2022 US President Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks during a visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem on July 15, 2022.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 15, 2022 US President Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks during a visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem on July 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden tested positive again for the novel coronavirus and continues to experience less frequent, occasional cough with all other indicators being normal, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said on Wednesday.
“The President continues to feel well," O'Connor said in a statement. "This morning’s exam was conducted after the President finished a light workout, which he enjoyed. He is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday. His lungs remain clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”
Biden will continue to follow strict isolation rules in place, the statement said.
In this file photo taken on July 15, 2022, US President Joe Biden coughs as he speaks to the traveling press after taking part in a working session with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
Biden Remains COVID-19 Positive, Loose Cough Returns
Yesterday, 16:50 GMT
On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, slightly more than three days after he discontinued the isolation measures following a negative test.
The US President has been vaccinated twice and has also received two booster shots against the novel coronavirus.
