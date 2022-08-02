https://sputniknews.com/20220802/biden-remains-covid-19-positive-loose-cough-returns-1098046237.html

Biden Remains COVID-19 Positive, Loose Cough Returns

Biden Remains COVID-19 Positive, Loose Cough Returns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden's antigen testing for COVID-19 remains positive with a bit of a return of a loose cough, presidential physician...

"The President continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," O’Connor said in a statement.Biden will continue his strict isolation measures, the statement added.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, slightly more than three days after he discontinued his isolation measures following a negative test.

