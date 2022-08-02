https://sputniknews.com/20220802/biden-remains-covid-19-positive-loose-cough-returns-1098046237.html
Biden Remains COVID-19 Positive, Loose Cough Returns
Biden Remains COVID-19 Positive, Loose Cough Returns
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden’s antigen testing for COVID-19 remains positive with a bit of a return of a loose cough, presidential physician... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T16:50+0000
2022-08-02T16:50+0000
2022-08-02T16:50+0000
us
joe biden
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759425_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_d2db61623bd002d7d21e35d660372e4b.jpg
"The President continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," O’Connor said in a statement.Biden will continue his strict isolation measures, the statement added.On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, slightly more than three days after he discontinued his isolation measures following a negative test.
https://sputniknews.com/20220731/bidens-back-to-back-covid-diagnosis-undermines-administrations-narrative-on-his-health-report-1097978158.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759425_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1aa3e1736b7e68f64ffc9d906855ec2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, covid-19
Biden Remains COVID-19 Positive, Loose Cough Returns
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden’s antigen testing for COVID-19 remains positive with a bit of a return of a loose cough, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said on Tuesday.
"The President continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," O’Connor said in a statement.
Biden will continue his strict isolation measures, the statement added.
On Saturday, Biden announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus again, slightly more than three days after he discontinued his isolation measures following a negative test.