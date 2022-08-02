VIDEO: Indian Cyclist Gets Run Over by New Zealand Rival at Commonwealth Games
© AP Photo / Ian WaltonBryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women's 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Indian athletes have been making their country proud with their scintillating performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG), having already won three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in Birmingham. However, one Indian cyclist had a tough time, and eventually left the venue on a stretcher.
Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a horrifying crash in the women's 10km scratch race at the Lee Valley Velo Park at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in England on Monday night.
During the accident, Meenakshi not only fell off her bike, she was then run over by New Zealand's Bryony Botha at the event.
It occurred just as Meenakshi had failed to control her bike at a curve and fell onto the floor of the Velodrome. Subsequently, she was seen sliding down on the banking before Botha ran over her, only to fall off her bike and injure herself.
The medical staff rushed toward the two cyclists and removed both of them from the race. Meenakshi, however, appeared to be writhing with pain and was taken out of the venue on a stretcher.
— Kulwinder Kaur Mohabbat کلوندر کور محبت (@Kulwinderk28696) August 2, 2022
After a video clip of the crash went viral on social media, several Twitter users wished Meenakshi a speedy recovery. Rakesh Anand, India's Chef de Mission for CWG in Birmingham has yet to comment on the health status of the athlete.
This was the second such incident in bicycling at this year's Games.
During the weekend, England's Matt Walls had stitches on his forehead after suffering a crash in the men's 15km scratch race.