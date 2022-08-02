International
US Plane Presumably Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/video-indian-cyclist-gets-run-over-by-new-zealand-rival-at-commonwealth-games-1098034139.html
VIDEO: Indian Cyclist Gets Run Over by New Zealand Rival at Commonwealth Games
VIDEO: Indian Cyclist Gets Run Over by New Zealand Rival at Commonwealth Games
Indian athletes have been making their country proud with their scintillating performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG), having already won three... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T13:30+0000
2022-08-02T13:30+0000
india
cyclist
2022 commonwealth games
birmingham
crash
crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098037047_0:630:2314:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_7b44ac21f44d07d326e77ccc90044718.jpg
Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a horrifying crash in the women's 10km scratch race at the Lee Valley Velo Park at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in England on Monday night. During the accident, Meenakshi not only fell off her bike, she was then run over by New Zealand's Bryony Botha at the event. It occurred just as Meenakshi had failed to control her bike at a curve and fell onto the floor of the Velodrome. Subsequently, she was seen sliding down on the banking before Botha ran over her, only to fall off her bike and injure herself. The medical staff rushed toward the two cyclists and removed both of them from the race. Meenakshi, however, appeared to be writhing with pain and was taken out of the venue on a stretcher.After a video clip of the crash went viral on social media, several Twitter users wished Meenakshi a speedy recovery. Rakesh Anand, India's Chef de Mission for CWG in Birmingham has yet to comment on the health status of the athlete.This was the second such incident in bicycling at this year's Games. During the weekend, England's Matt Walls had stitches on his forehead after suffering a crash in the men's 15km scratch race.
birmingham
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098037047_160:0:2736:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_a019b92142f5600e6ee070a189a834a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, cyclist, 2022 commonwealth games, birmingham, crash, crash

VIDEO: Indian Cyclist Gets Run Over by New Zealand Rival at Commonwealth Games

13:30 GMT 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ian WaltonBryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women's 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Bryony Botha of New Zealand, left, tumbles over Meenakshi Meenakshi of India as they crash during the women's 10km scratch race final during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ian Walton
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Indian athletes have been making their country proud with their scintillating performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG), having already won three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in Birmingham. However, one Indian cyclist had a tough time, and eventually left the venue on a stretcher.
Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a horrifying crash in the women's 10km scratch race at the Lee Valley Velo Park at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in England on Monday night.
During the accident, Meenakshi not only fell off her bike, she was then run over by New Zealand's Bryony Botha at the event.

It occurred just as Meenakshi had failed to control her bike at a curve and fell onto the floor of the Velodrome. Subsequently, she was seen sliding down on the banking before Botha ran over her, only to fall off her bike and injure herself.

The medical staff rushed toward the two cyclists and removed both of them from the race. Meenakshi, however, appeared to be writhing with pain and was taken out of the venue on a stretcher.
After a video clip of the crash went viral on social media, several Twitter users wished Meenakshi a speedy recovery. Rakesh Anand, India's Chef de Mission for CWG in Birmingham has yet to comment on the health status of the athlete.

This was the second such incident in bicycling at this year's Games.
During the weekend, England's Matt Walls had stitches on his forehead after suffering a crash in the men's 15km scratch race.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала