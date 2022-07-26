Netizens Wish India’s Chopra Speedy Recovery as Athlete to Miss Commonwealth Games
© AP Photo / David J. PhillipNeeraj Chopra, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.
© AP Photo / David J. Phillip
Chopra became a star overnight after winning the country’s first-ever track-and-field gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was India’s biggest medal hope in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) announced on Tuesday that javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won’t be participating in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 28 due to an injury.
Following his 2020 Olympic success, Chopra also became the second Indian to win a medal at this year's World Athletics Championship on Sunday after he clinched silver with his best throw of 88.13 meters. Unfortunately, he reportedly suffered a groin strain during the competition.
“He got injured in the finals of the recently held World Athletics Championship in Eugene [USA]. He had an MRI scan done on Monday and based on it he has been advised a month’s rest by his medical team,” IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said in a statement.
© Photo : Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndiaIndia's Javeline Thrower Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of Commonwealth Games 2022
India's Javeline Thrower Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of Commonwealth Games 2022
© Photo : Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia
The star was due to defend his medal at the Commonwealth Games, having won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.
Soon after the news about Chopra dropped, netizens quickly reacted and started wishing the star athlete a speedy recovery.
© Photo : Twitter/@BoriaMajumdarNetizens React to News about Neeraj Chopra Missing Out on Commonwealth Games 2022
Netizens React to News about Neeraj Chopra Missing Out on Commonwealth Games 2022
© Photo : Twitter/@BoriaMajumdar
© Photo : Twitter/@ashokmuscatNetizens Wish Speedy Recovery to Neeraj Chopra after he Pulls Out of Commonwealth Games 2022 Due to Injury
Netizens Wish Speedy Recovery to Neeraj Chopra after he Pulls Out of Commonwealth Games 2022 Due to Injury
© Photo : Twitter/@ashokmuscat
© Photo : Twitter/@Dizzy36852202Indian Fans Sad Over Neeraj Chopra Missing Out on Commonwealth Games 2022
Indian Fans Sad Over Neeraj Chopra Missing Out on Commonwealth Games 2022
© Photo : Twitter/@Dizzy36852202
© Photo : Twitter/@dalotra_gAnother Fan of Neeraj Chopra Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
Another Fan of Neeraj Chopra Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
© Photo : Twitter/@dalotra_g