https://sputniknews.com/20220726/netizens-wish-indias-chopra-speedy-recovery-as-athlete-to-miss-commonwealth-games-1097810679.html

Netizens Wish India’s Chopra Speedy Recovery as Athlete to Miss Commonwealth Games

Netizens Wish India’s Chopra Speedy Recovery as Athlete to Miss Commonwealth Games

Chopra became a star overnight after winning the country’s first-ever track-and-field gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was India’s biggest medal hope... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T12:01+0000

2022-07-26T12:01+0000

2022-07-26T12:01+0000

india

sports

sports

sports

professional sports

2022 commonwealth games

birmingham

athletics

athletics

world athletics championship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097688832_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e35e344123d8cf84fd86ed71eb2ebec4.jpg

The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) announced on Tuesday that javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won’t be participating in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 28 due to an injury.Following his 2020 Olympic success, Chopra also became the second Indian to win a medal at this year's World Athletics Championship on Sunday after he clinched silver with his best throw of 88.13 meters. Unfortunately, he reportedly suffered a groin strain during the competition.The star was due to defend his medal at the Commonwealth Games, having won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.Soon after the news about Chopra dropped, netizens quickly reacted and started wishing the star athlete a speedy recovery.

birmingham

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, sports, sports, sports, professional sports, 2022 commonwealth games, birmingham, athletics, athletics, world athletics championship, world athletics championsips