https://sputniknews.com/20220609/queen-to-reportedly-miss-commonwealth-games-due-to-health-issues-1096148414.html

Queen to Reportedly Miss Commonwealth Games Due to Health Issues

Queen to Reportedly Miss Commonwealth Games Due to Health Issues

Queen Elizabeth II has been frequently pulling out of her scheduled events recently due to "episodic mobility problems". For instance, during the celebration... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T10:29+0000

2022-06-09T10:29+0000

2022-06-09T10:29+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

health

2022 commonwealth games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096148745_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c064ee83176755834d23bbfdfaca296e.jpg

The UK monarch is set to miss this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to her "increasing frailty", The Daily Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.Prince Charles is reportedly expected to represent her, with many other royal family members also expected to attend. He is also set to attend the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting in Rwanda this month on behalf of the Queen.Despite the decision not to appear at the event, it is still in the "Queen's diary", according to The Daily Mail. The 22nd Games are launching on 28 July - at a time when Her Majesty will be in Scotland on her summer break. The journey to Birmingham was eventually considered too "taxing" for the Queen at the moment.This is not the first public event Her Majesty will miss due to her health problems. Most recently, she had to pull out from a church service during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations after feeling "discomfort" at the Birthday Parade and Flypast.Still, the 96-year-old monarch appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony to personally greet thousands of well-wishers, surrounded by other working royals."While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the Queen later said in her message to the Brits.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii, health, 2022 commonwealth games