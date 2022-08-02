https://sputniknews.com/20220802/g7-considering-banning-services-that-enable-transportation-of-russian-oil-1098036917.html

G7 Considering Banning Services That Enable Transportation of Russian Oil

G7 Considering Banning Services That Enable Transportation of Russian Oil

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 countries are considering a "comprehensive" ban of services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne oil and oil products, G7... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T13:24+0000

2022-08-02T13:24+0000

2022-08-02T13:24+0000

g7

russia

gas

fuel

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097841995_0:276:3083:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_f18d6375a88874bc7cf2fefbb3da4764.jpg

The G7 group added that it will also consider "mitigation mechanisms" alongside restrictions to ensure that vulnerable countries can still have access to Russian energy.Western countries slapped sanctions on Moscow after Russia announced its special operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass being waged by Kiev.Sanctions have resulted in a major spike in fuel prices, with gas and coal costs hitting record levels, forcing European countries to agree on a gas reduction accord.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

g7, russia, gas, fuel, energy