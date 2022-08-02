https://sputniknews.com/20220802/g7-considering-banning-services-that-enable-transportation-of-russian-oil-1098036917.html
G7 Considering Banning Services That Enable Transportation of Russian Oil
G7 Considering Banning Services That Enable Transportation of Russian Oil
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 countries are considering a "comprehensive" ban of services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne oil and oil products, G7...
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 countries are considering a "comprehensive" ban of services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne oil and oil products, G7 said on Tuesday.
"We remain committed to considering a range of approaches, including options for a comprehensive prohibition of all services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally, unless the oil is purchased at or below a price to be agreed in consultation with international partners," G7 said in a statement.
The G7 group added that it will also consider "mitigation mechanisms" alongside restrictions to ensure that vulnerable countries can still have access to Russian energy.
"We will further reduce our reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia, and assist countries seeking to diversify their supplies," G7 added.
Western countries slapped sanctions on Moscow after Russia announced its special operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass being waged by Kiev.
Sanctions have resulted in a major spike in fuel prices, with gas and coal costs hitting record levels, forcing European countries to agree on a gas reduction accord.