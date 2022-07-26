International
Breaking News: EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency
Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union stated in a tweet on Tuesday.
Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union stated in a tweet on Tuesday.
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency

10:04 GMT 26.07.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 26.07.2022)
