https://sputniknews.com/20220726/eu-energy-ministers-reach-political-agreement-on-gas-reduction-framework---czech-presidency-1097809753.html
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency
Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T10:04+0000
2022-07-26T10:04+0000
2022-07-26T10:13+0000
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097809753.jpg?1658830425
Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union stated in a tweet on Tuesday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu
EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency
10:04 GMT 26.07.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 26.07.2022)
Being updated
Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union stated in a tweet on Tuesday.