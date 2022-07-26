https://sputniknews.com/20220726/eu-energy-ministers-reach-political-agreement-on-gas-reduction-framework---czech-presidency-1097809753.html

EU Energy Ministers Reach Political Agreement on Gas Reduction Framework - Czech Presidency

Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

Energy ministers of EU member states have clinched a political agreement on gas reduction framework, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union stated in a tweet on Tuesday.

