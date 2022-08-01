https://sputniknews.com/20220801/latvia-not-receiving-russian-gas-since-july-30-reports-say-1097998677.html

Latvia Not Receiving Russian Gas Since July 30, Reports Say

Latvia Not Receiving Russian Gas Since July 30, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Latvia has not received gas from Russia since July 30, the LETA news agency reported on Monday, citing the AS Conexus Baltic Grid operator. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T11:28+0000

2022-08-01T11:28+0000

2022-08-01T11:28+0000

russia

latvia

gazprom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097863902_0:11:2500:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b59bd173bb3d9e4167cf2cfad83f33.jpg

The operator also told LETA that Gazprom has informed about suspension of gas deliveries.Gazprom has said that it stopped delivering gas to Latvia on July 30 over contract violations.At the same time, Riga noted that Latvian authorities are purchasing Russian gas, but from a different provider.The parliament of the Baltic country adopted amendments to its law in July, stipulating a ban on Russian gas starting from January 1, 2023.

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, latvia, gazprom