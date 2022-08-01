https://sputniknews.com/20220801/latvia-not-receiving-russian-gas-since-july-30-reports-say-1097998677.html
Latvia Not Receiving Russian Gas Since July 30, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Latvia has not received gas from Russia since July 30, the LETA news agency reported on Monday, citing the AS Conexus Baltic Grid operator.
The operator also told LETA that Gazprom has informed about suspension of gas deliveries.
Gazprom has said that it stopped delivering gas to Latvia on July 30 over contract violations.
"Today Gazprom has stopped gas supplies to Latvia as part of the July application, due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal," the company said on Telegram.
At the same time, Riga noted that Latvian authorities are purchasing Russian gas
, but from a different provider.
The parliament of the Baltic country adopted amendments to its law in July, stipulating a ban on Russian gas starting from January 1, 2023.