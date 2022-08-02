https://sputniknews.com/20220802/fbi-raids-black-anti-imperialists-for-alleged-connection-to-russia-1098011266.html

FBI Raids Black Anti-Imperialists for Alleged Connection to Russia

FBI Raids Black Anti-Imperialists for Alleged Connection to Russia

Budget Deal Offers Some Welcome Reforms, How Africa Fits Into Western Neo-Cold-War Drive, Marcos Jr. Continues Repression In Philippines

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the budget reconciliation deal crafted by Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer and what effect it will have on the economy, how this deal could end up becoming another gift to corporations if some provisions fail to be enforced, and how some provisions like those which aim to lower drug prices may provide a boost to the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss Africa’s centrality in the emerging neo-cold war and how it compares to Africa’s place in the cold war between the US and the Soviet Union, how the US is attempting to drum up support for its orientation by hosting a summit of African leaders at the White House and how this screams desperation, and how the failures of the US to project an image of alliance with African countries reflects the inability of the west to cope with the damage it has caused through the escalation of the war in Ukraine.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adrian Bonifacio, national chairperson of Anakbayan to discuss the state of the Philippines under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the continued policies of the Duterte government, how the government has used weapons shipped from the US to repress the rising labor and peasant movements, why the US is interested expanding its influence over the Philippines as it fights a multi-front cold war against Russia and China, and how a mass anti-imperialist movement can support the movement in the Philippines.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan and its extremely important geopolitical implications as the US continues its cold war drive against China, the recent raids of the offices and homes of members of the African People’s Socialist Party by the FBI over allegations that they have ties to a “Russian propaganda” campaign, the intensifying repression campaign against anti-imperialist voices and why Black anti-imperialist voices are some of the first targets, and the absurdity of the argument that Russia has infiltrated US left-wing movements to push its propaganda and sew dissent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

