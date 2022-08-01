https://sputniknews.com/20220801/putin-says-there-can-be-no-winners-in-nuclear-war-it-must-never-be-unleashed-1098004635.html

Putin Says There Can Be No Winners In Nuclear War, It Must Never Be Unleashed

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that the... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

The head of state sent a greeting to the participants and guests of the NPT conference.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington was ready to negotiate with Moscow over the creation of a fresh framework agreement that would replace the New START treaty, which limits the two countries' nuclear arsenals. Biden noted that the efforts now require Russia to demonstrate its readiness to engage in such negotiations in good faith.POTUS also expressed willingness to include China in the new agreement, citing its status as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The US' previous attempts to drag Beijing into the nuclear arms control treaty nearly resulted in the expiration of the New START accord.

