Putin Says There Can Be No Winners In Nuclear War, It Must Never Be Unleashed

15:15 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 01.08.2022)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that the Russian Federation consistently followed the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
The head of state sent a greeting to the participants and guests of the NPT conference.
"As a state party to the NPT and one of its depositories, Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty. Our obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons have also been fully fulfilled. We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the global community," the Russian leader said.
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington was ready to negotiate
with Moscow over the creation of a fresh framework agreement that would replace the New START treaty, which limits the two countries' nuclear arsenals. Biden noted that the efforts now require Russia to demonstrate its readiness to engage in such negotiations in good faith.
POTUS also expressed willingness to include China in the new agreement, citing its status as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The US' previous attempts to drag Beijing into the nuclear arms control treaty nearly resulted in the expiration of the New START accord.