https://sputniknews.com/20220728/western-powers-communication-problems-with-russia--china-may-heighten-risk-of-nuclear-war-1097875200.html
Western Powers' Communication Problems With Russia & China May Heighten Risk of Nuclear War
Western Powers' Communication Problems With Russia & China May Heighten Risk of Nuclear War
While a “series of negotiations and dialogues” conducted during the Cold War afforded both the Western and the Soviet blocs “a higher level of confidence” that... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T06:58+0000
2022-07-28T06:58+0000
2022-07-28T06:58+0000
russia
china
nuclear war
risk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_0:0:1357:764_1920x0_80_0_0_76a33939939af8beeab8bf6b82752526.jpg
The current deterioration of relations between the Western powers on one hand and Russia & China on the other exacerbate the risk of a nuclear war breaking out, UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove warned.Speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, Lovegrove pointed out how during the Cold War, the Western and Eastern blocs managed to establish a “shared understanding of doctrine”, which, unfortunately, is “absent” today.“During the cold war, we benefited from a series of negotiations and dialogues that improved our understanding of Soviet doctrine and capabilities, and vice versa,” he said as quoted by The Guardian. “This gave us both a higher level of confidence that we would not miscalculate our way into nuclear war.”Lovegrove also suggested that deterioration of communication between the West and Russia & China leads to a higher risk of “rapid escalation to strategic conflict”, and that a “breakdown of communication” with Moscow and Beijing could result in nuclear war, the newspaper notes.At the same time, he argued that elements of the existing security architecture such as the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons remain “vital”, even though it seems that “current structures alone will not deliver what we need a modern arms control system to achieve”.This development comes as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears poised to visit Taiwan, even as Beijing repeatedly warned that US maintaining official contacts with the island infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.And the steadily growing flow of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country led some politicians to express concerns that the crisis there might escalate and devolve into World War III.Meanwhile, US Strategic Command head Adm. Charles Richard declared that StratCom is “at battle stations,” in part due to Russia’s actions described by him as “thinly veiled nuclear coercion”, Nebraska Examiner notes.He also admitted that the US “never had to before deter two peer nuclear-capable opponents at the same time who have to be deterred differently”, apparently referring to Russia and China.“I do know this: business as usual is not going to work anymore,” Richard added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/uk-to-hand-over-fleet-of-nuclear-submarines-to-australia-aiming-to-deter-china-report-says-1097684155.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_128:0:1183:791_1920x0_80_0_0_26cd8924c4fa1ef345557693e1de856d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, china, nuclear war, risk
Western Powers' Communication Problems With Russia & China May Heighten Risk of Nuclear War
While a “series of negotiations and dialogues” conducted during the Cold War afforded both the Western and the Soviet blocs “a higher level of confidence” that a nuclear war won’t break out due to miscalculations, the West now lacks “the same foundations with others” who may threaten it, Lovegrove said.
The current deterioration of relations between the Western powers on one hand and Russia & China on the other exacerbate the risk of a nuclear war breaking out, UK National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove warned.
Speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, Lovegrove pointed out how during the Cold War, the Western and Eastern blocs managed to establish a “shared understanding of doctrine”, which, unfortunately, is “absent” today.
“During the cold war, we benefited from a series of negotiations and dialogues that improved our understanding of Soviet doctrine and capabilities, and vice versa,” he said as quoted by The Guardian. “This gave us both a higher level of confidence that we would not miscalculate our way into nuclear war.”
“Today, we do not have the same foundations with others who may threaten us in the future – particularly with China,” he added.
Lovegrove also suggested that deterioration of communication between the West and Russia & China leads to a higher risk of “rapid escalation to strategic conflict”, and that a “breakdown of communication” with Moscow and Beijing could result in nuclear war, the newspaper notes.
At the same time, he argued that elements of the existing security architecture such as the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons remain “vital”, even though it seems that “current structures alone will not deliver what we need a modern arms control system to achieve”.
This development comes as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears poised to visit Taiwan, even as Beijing repeatedly warned that US maintaining official contacts with the island infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
And the steadily growing flow of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country led some politicians to express concerns that the crisis there might escalate and devolve into World War III.
Meanwhile, US Strategic Command head Adm. Charles Richard declared that StratCom is “at battle stations,” in part due to Russia’s actions described by him as “thinly veiled nuclear coercion”, Nebraska Examiner notes.
“What previously in some cases had been thought to be a theoretical or highly improbable event has actually been demonstrated in real life,” Richard said at the US Strategic Command’s 2022 Deterrence Symposium.
He also admitted that the US “never had to before deter two peer nuclear-capable opponents at the same time who have to be deterred differently”, apparently referring to Russia and China.
“I do know this: business as usual is not going to work anymore,” Richard added.