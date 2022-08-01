https://sputniknews.com/20220801/biden-says-us-ready-to-negotiate-with-russia-on-replacement-for-start-strategic-arms-control-treaty-1097998499.html

Biden Says US Ready to Negotiate With Russia on Replacement for START Strategic Arms Control Treaty

The US president insisted that Russia should now demonstrate readiness to cooperate with Washington in the sphere of nuclear arms control. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden has stated that Washington is now ready to work with Russia in order to negotiate the creation of a new framework for nuclear arms control that would replace the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (also dubbed "New START"). The latter is set to expire in 2026.POTUS noted that such an effort requires "a willing partner operating in good faith" and added that Russia now should demonstrate readiness to engage in new strategic arms control talks with the US.However, Moscow is not the only party Biden wants to see at the negotiations table – he stated that Beijing as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty must also take part in the talks dedicated to controlling the size of nuclear arsenals. POTUS argued that China should take steps to reduce the risk of a tragedy caused by miscalculation and to address the issue of "destabilizing military dynamics".The Donald Trump administration tried to draw China into signing a nuclear arms control treaty at the time the US was negotiating an extension to the expiring New START treaty. However, Beijing turned down the idea pointing out that its nuclear arsenal is far inferior to that of Washingtons.

