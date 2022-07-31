https://sputniknews.com/20220731/senator-slams-fbi-for-tipping-scales-of-justice-in-hunter-biden-probe-amid-whistleblower-testimony-1097981464.html
Senator Slams FBI for ‘Tipping Scales of Justice’ in Hunter Biden Probe Amid Whistleblower Testimony
Senator Slams FBI for ‘Tipping Scales of Justice’ in Hunter Biden Probe Amid Whistleblower Testimony
This week, ranking Republican Senate Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley demanded answers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-31T17:58+0000
2022-07-31T17:58+0000
2022-07-31T18:13+0000
joe biden
hunter biden
congress
fbi
us justice department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105073/26/1050732683_0:299:4920:3067_1920x0_80_0_0_401eeb767ce8739c9c0e44202bc7a9b6.jpg
Federal government agencies and the FBI can’t be trusted to investigate Hunter Biden, Senator Ron Johnson has suggested.“First of all, thank God for those whistleblowers. We need a whole lot more of them in the FBI, the Department of Justice, and in our federal health agencies. They need to come forward and start talking to us,” Johnson, the Wisconsin senator who penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI chief Christopher Wray, and other officials this week amid reports of alleged bias in the feds’ Hunter Biden probe, told Fox News on Sunday.“You can’t trust this Department of Justice and the FBI to get to the bottom of this,” the lawmaker added.In his letter to Garland, Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Johnson expressed concerns that in light of the whistleblower allegations of systemic bias in the Hunter Biden probe, the FBI briefing he received in August 2020 on Biden’s foreign business dealings may have been tainted, and designed to subvert, rather than assist, his congressional probe.On Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter to Garland and Wray informing them that he had received information from “a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers” indicating that the FBI and DoJ were deliberately burying “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden…falsely labeled as disinformation” in their investigation into the president’s son.The allegations of fed bias come in the wake of a media report earlier this month that the federal grand jury assigned to the Hunter Biden case was preparing to navigate DoJ guidelines in handing down charges related to Hunter’s alleged tax-related crimes and a false statement to authorities in connection with the purchase of a firearm.Republicans believe the files contained in the laptop that Hunter left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, which include hundreds of thousands of documents, emails, iPhone text messages, photos, and videos may implicate him in far serious crimes, including money laundering, illegal drug use, prostitution, and a possible "pay-to-play" scheme involving the sale of access to his powerful father.Dozens of references to payments made to mysterious a “big guy” and “pops” in the emails may also indicate Joe Biden’s direct involvement in the illegal pay-to-play arrangement, with former Hunter business associate Tony Bobulinski telling media that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referred to in the communications.
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/fbi-used-scheme-to-undermine-derogatory-information-on-hunter-biden-ahead-of-2020-election-1097823507.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/report-hunter-biden-probe-reaches-critical-stage-as-us-prosecutors-weigh-charges-1097637542.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105073/26/1050732683_216:0:4704:3366_1920x0_80_0_0_1926d0d5f6e7fb08d3f0b1d4b18620ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, hunter biden, congress, fbi, us justice department
Senator Slams FBI for ‘Tipping Scales of Justice’ in Hunter Biden Probe Amid Whistleblower Testimony
17:58 GMT 31.07.2022 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 31.07.2022)
This week, ranking Republican Senate Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley demanded answers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice after receiving whistleblower testimony alleging that investigators had deliberately buried information about potentially illegal activities by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
Federal government agencies and the FBI can’t be trusted to investigate Hunter Biden, Senator Ron Johnson has suggested.
“First of all, thank God for those whistleblowers. We need a whole lot more of them in the FBI, the Department of Justice, and in our federal health agencies. They need to come forward and start talking to us,” Johnson, the Wisconsin senator who penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI chief Christopher Wray, and other officials this week amid reports of alleged bias in the feds’ Hunter Biden probe, told
Fox News on Sunday.
“I’m not shocked, but it’s outrageous that the FBI would be tipping the scales of justice the way they’re doing. I have no faith in Christopher Wray of conducting this investigation, but it’s important that the American public understand the FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop in December of 2019. They certainly saw the evidence of what I think is criminal activity on that laptop. They’ve done nothing,” Johnson complained.
“You can’t trust this Department of Justice and the FBI to get to the bottom of this,” the lawmaker added.
In his letter
to Garland, Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Johnson expressed concerns that in light of the whistleblower allegations of systemic bias in the Hunter Biden probe, the FBI briefing he received in August 2020 on Biden’s foreign business dealings may have been tainted, and designed to subvert, rather than assist, his congressional probe.
“If these recent whistleblower revelations are true, it would strongly suggest that the FBI’s August 6, 2020 briefing was indeed a targeted effort to intentionally undermine a congressional investigation. The FBI being weaponized against two sitting chairmen of US Senate committees with constitutional oversight responsibilities would be one of the greatest episodes of Executive Branch corruption in American history,” he stressed.
On Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter
to Garland and Wray informing them that he had received information from “a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers” indicating that the FBI and DoJ were deliberately burying “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden…falsely labeled as disinformation” in their investigation into the president’s son.
“If these allegations are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are – and have been – institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law,” Grassley said. The senator urged Wray and Garland to take the claims seriously, and to “immediately investigate and take steps to institute fixes to these and other matters before you.”
The allegations of fed bias come in the wake of a media report
earlier this month that the federal grand jury assigned to the Hunter Biden case was preparing to navigate DoJ guidelines in handing down charges related to Hunter’s alleged tax-related crimes and a false statement to authorities in connection with the purchase of a firearm.
Republicans believe the files contained in the laptop that Hunter left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, which include hundreds of thousands of documents, emails, iPhone text messages, photos, and videos may implicate him in far serious crimes, including money laundering, illegal drug use, prostitution, and a possible "pay-to-play" scheme involving the sale of access to his powerful father.
Dozens of references to payments made to mysterious a “big guy” and “pops”
in the emails may also indicate Joe Biden’s direct involvement in the illegal pay-to-play arrangement, with former Hunter business associate Tony Bobulinski telling media that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referred to in the communications.