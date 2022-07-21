https://sputniknews.com/20220721/report-hunter-biden-probe-reaches-critical-stage-as-us-prosecutors-weigh-charges-1097637542.html

Report: Hunter Biden Probe Reaches ‘Critical Stage’ as US Prosecutors Weigh Charges

Hunter Biden, the notorious second son of US President Joe Biden and his late wife, Neilia Hunter, is at the center of a federal investigation that reportedly... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

The ongoing probe centered on Hunter Biden’s business dealings has reportedly reached a “critical stage,” as the federal grand jury assigned to the case wrapped up its most recent term last month, and is now preparing to navigate US Department of Justice (DOJ) guidelines in handing down politically sensitive charges ahead of the midterm election season.While the now-52-year-old was initially just being probed for his financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s vice presidency (Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2017), US prosecutors have significantly widened their scope to include Hunter’s business associates, their related deals, and the purchase of at least one firearm.US Attorney David Weiss and the US Attorney's Office in Delaware have been assigned to the matter since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump was still in office.The Trump-appointed attorney is one of several Trump administration officials who maintained a government role due to ties to a politically sensitive probe.Sources familiar with the matter told CNN this week that prosecutors are now primarily focused on tax- and gun-related charges.The firearm charge relates to at least one false statement made by Hunter in his procurement of a weapon. It is believed Biden’s son should have been prohibited from purchasing a firearm due to his self-professed struggles with drug addiction.In recent months, prosecutors have discussed the matter with DoJ officials and investigators from both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to the outlet.A DoJ memorandum advises prosecutors to be mindful of the timing of their indictment and not take an aggressive or overt investigative angle that could put the politically sensitive matter in jeopardy.memorandum“Such a purpose, or the appearance of such a purpose, is inconsistent with the Department's mission and with the Principles of Federal Prosecution.”Hunter has denied all wrongdoing and, as of this article’s publication, has not been charged with any crimes in relation to the federal probe.US President Joe Biden has denied holding discussions with his son regarding joint or back-end business dealings.

