https://sputniknews.com/20220728/hunter-bidens-mi6-tied-biz-buddy-called-joe-big-guy-same-day-ny-post-broke-laptop-story-report-1097897246.html

Hunter Biden’s MI6-Tied Biz Buddy Called Joe ‘Big Guy’ Same Day NY Post Broke Laptop Story: Report

Hunter Biden’s MI6-Tied Biz Buddy Called Joe ‘Big Guy’ Same Day NY Post Broke Laptop Story: Report

Joe Biden has repeatedly sworn non-involvement in his son’s business activities, despite multiple references to “pops” and “big guy” in Hunter’s ‘laptop from... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T15:45+0000

2022-07-28T15:45+0000

2022-07-28T15:45+0000

joe biden

hunter biden

investigation

business

pay to play

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107705/37/1077053767_0:0:2131:1199_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f8b07ac5a1a7773a40590ed42626e0.jpg

James Gilliar, the former MI6 operative-turned alleged secret handler of the Biden family’s dirty money, reportedly wrote an email to an unnamed individual discussing the New York Post’s October 2020 story on Hunter Biden’s laptop, referring to Joe Biden as the “big guy” right in the message.The letter, provided to the New York Post by an anonymous whistleblower involved with Republicans’ congressional investigation into the so-called laptop from hell, assured Gilliar’s interlocutor that the story would not impact Joe Biden significantly whether he won or lost the 2020 election.“I think in the scenario that he wins they would just leave sleeping dogs lie,” Gilliar wrote, intimating that the Hunter laptop story would not become a major problem for the Biden family if the Democrat became president.Gilliar’s name was mentioned in the very first NY Post report on Hunter’s laptop on October 15, 2020, with the operative discussing an equity distribution deal involving Hunter’s business arrangements with CEFC Energy, a now defunct China-based energy company, in 2017. The message, penned to Tony Bobulinski, another Hunter business associate, referred to a 20 percent cut for “H” and 10 more to be “held by H for the big guy.”The mysterious “big guy” and “pops” would pop up in multiple other messages between Hunter Biden and his partners among the tens of thousands of files discovered in the lost laptop, with Bobulinski later telling reporters that the handles were references to Joe Biden. The president and his staff have refused to discuss the laptop and its contents, notwithstanding admissions earlier this year even by the Washington Post, the New York Times and CNN that the information contained in the computer was legitimate, and not “Russian disinformation,” as was claimed during the election and for over a year afterward.A grand jury investigation in Wilmington, Delaware has been probing the identity of the “big guy” as part of its broader investigation into Hunter Biden and a series of suspected crimes including money laundering, violations of campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws. Last week, sources told CNN that the probe had reached a “critical juncture,” and that investigators were weighing possible criminal charges over suspected tax crimes, as well as a false statement to authorities in connection with the purchase of a firearm. At the same time, sources have indicated that the Department of Justice may hold off on proceeding with the “politically sensitive” case until after the November midterm election.Hunter and his father have been accused of operating a series of years-long, multimillion dollar ‘pay-to-play’ schemes involving the sale of access to Joe Biden while he was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president through sweetheart business deals, lucrative no-bid contracts and no-show jobs for the Hunter – including a $50,000-a-month gig on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.During the 2020 election, US media bent over backwards to clear the Bidens of any wrongdoing, ‘fact-checking’ and otherwise dismissing allegations made by Donald Trump that a Hunter Biden-connected firm scored a $1.5 billion business deal with a subsidiary of the Bank of China. Trump was impeached in December 2019 after attempting to pressure Kiev into reopening a money laundering investigation into Burisma which was closed down by Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold a $1 billion bridge loan to Ukraine until the prosecutor probing the energy company was fired.

https://sputniknews.com/20220522/analyst-of-hunters-laptop-from-hell-if-big-guy-is-biden-he-will-pay-a-heavy-price-1095704530.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/fbi-used-scheme-to-undermine-derogatory-information-on-hunter-biden-ahead-of-2020-election-1097823507.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

joe biden, hunter biden, investigation, business, pay to play