Mediterranean Sea's Temperature Reaches Abnormally High Levels

MADRID (Sputnik) - The Mediterranean Sea’s temperature is above the average for the current season, which creates threats of extreme weather events, a doctor... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The Mediterranean Sea is becoming more and more like the Caribbean," Gonzalez said, as quoted by Spanish broadcaster RTVE.Gonzalez warned back in 2019 of the increased risk of hurricanes in the sea as a result of global warming, the report noted.Among the immediate consequences is the potential damage to the biodiversity of the region, as the Mediterranean flora and fauna will suffer from extreme temperature fluctuations the most in the long term, the expert was cited as saying.The water temperature in some western spots of the Mediterranean Sea has overcome the 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) barrier over the past weeks, which is abnormally high, according to Gonzalez.The Mediterranean Sea's average water temperature is between 20-28 degrees Celsius in July.

