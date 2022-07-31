https://sputniknews.com/20220731/calls-for-nationwide-hosepipe-ban--water-metering-ensue-in-uk-amid-summer-heat-1097975014.html
Infrastructure advisers in the United Kingdom have warned that a hosepipe ban, along with compulsory water metering, should be introduced across the nation by the end of this decade, The Observer reports.According to the media outlet, about 3 billion liters of water get lost every day despite all the improvements to the water supply equipment in the country in recent years, with National Infrastructure Committee chairman Sir John Armitt suggesting that it would require investing about £20 billion to deal with these leaks.He reportedly warned that not investing now may result in much larger sums of money being spent on providing bottled water to residents across the country amid the droughts that occur more and more frequently.Government bodies in the UK reportedly consider a number of schemes that might help improve the situation, including creation of a series of new reservoirs and projects that would allow transferring water from the north of England – where water supplies are “not stressed” - to the south where water is needed.However, these schemes are expected to cost billions and are “unlikely to be implemented in the next decade”, the media outlet points out.This development comes as the UK Meteorological Office announced that July 2022 became “the driest July in England since 1911”.Mark McCarthy, head of the Meteorological Office's National Climate Information Centre, observed that all months this year, apart from February, have been “drier than average in the UK” as well, and that there seems to be a trend towards hotter and drier summers for the country.
Infrastructure advisers in the United Kingdom have warned that a hosepipe ban, along with compulsory water metering, should be introduced across the nation by the end of this decade, The Observer reports.
According to the media outlet, about 3 billion liters of water get lost every day despite all the improvements to the water supply equipment in the country in recent years, with National Infrastructure Committee chairman Sir John Armitt suggesting that it would require investing about £20 billion to deal with these leaks.
“You have to pay for it, one way or another,” Armitt said. “That could be investing in new reservoirs or moving water around the country, as well as stopping leaks.”
He reportedly warned that not investing now may result in much larger sums of money being spent on providing bottled water to residents across the country amid the droughts that occur more and more frequently.
“What we are seeing now is that climate impacts in terms of more extreme weather events are happening more frequently and at a greater magnitude than was anticipated,” said Martin Baxter of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment. “We have really got to become more resilient to what we know is on the way.”
Government bodies in the UK reportedly consider a number of schemes that might help improve the situation, including creation of a series of new reservoirs and projects that would allow transferring water from the north of England – where water supplies are “not stressed” - to the south where water is needed.
However, these schemes are expected to cost billions and are “unlikely to be implemented in the next decade”, the media outlet points out.
This development comes as the UK Meteorological Office announced that July 2022 became “the driest July in England since 1911
”.
Mark McCarthy, head of the Meteorological Office's National Climate Information Centre, observed that all months this year, apart from February, have been “drier than average in the UK” as well, and that there seems to be a trend towards hotter and drier summers for the country.