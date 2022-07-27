https://sputniknews.com/20220727/england-sees-driest-july-in-111-years-1097863104.html

England Sees Driest July in 111 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK's Meteorological Office said Wednesday that this month has been the driest July in England since 1911, seeing only 24% of rain it... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

"So far July 2022 has been the driest July in England since 1911. Up to 26 July there has been only 15.8mm of rain averaged across England," the weather agency said in a blog post.The situation is slightly better for the entire United Kingdom, which saw the driest July since 1984 and the eighth driest July since 1836.Mark McCarthy, head of the Meteorological Office's National Climate Information Centre, said it was not just July that has been dry."Since the start of the year, all months apart from February have been drier than average in the UK too. The result of this is that the winter, spring and summer of 2022 have all seen less than the UK average seasonal rainfall," he said.There is an increasing trend towards hotter and drier summers for the UK, with the driest regions anticipated to be in the south and east, McCarthy added. The UK posted a heat record of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) last week.

