The UK is expected to face record heat waves on Monday and Tuesday, with the anticipated temperature rising up to 40 or 41 degrees Celsius (104-106 degrees Fahrenheit), thus breaking an absolute temperature record for the entire history of observations of 38.7 degrees registered in 2003. On Friday, the UK government declared a "red" extreme heat warning in some parts of the country for the first time in history.Davies added that the United Kingdom should be prepared for such high temperatures every summer in the future, as the 40-degree heat wave in the region is in line with the climate change projections drawn up by scientists.The record temperatures are expected to cause disruptions to numerous services and put pressure on health care.High temperatures have led to an increase in fires and other incidents. In particular, the reports said that a military training ground has been caught on fire, with the operation of a key UK air force base Cranwell in Lincolnshire reportedly suspended due to melted surface of the airstrip.

