Zelensky, US Bear All Responsibility for 'Carnage' Against Ukrainian PoWs in Elenovka, Moscow Says
25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Zelensky, US Bear All Responsibility for 'Carnage' Against Ukrainian PoWs in Elenovka, Moscow Says
Zelensky, US Bear All Responsibility for 'Carnage' Against Ukrainian PoWs in Elenovka, Moscow Says
On July 29, Ukrainian forces attacked a detention center for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka with HIMARS rocket systems, killing 50 people and injuring... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, his criminal regime, and Washington bear political, legal, and moral responsibility for the bloody carnage against Ukrainian prisoners of war at the detention center in Elenovka, DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry said.According to the ministry, at the time of the attack there were 193 POWs at the facility. Most of them were either killed or injured as a result of the strike. The death toll currently stands at 50 people, while 73 have been hospitalized with severe injuries.Lists of the POWs killed and wounded have been made available on the Russian Defense Ministry's website.Commenting on the attack on the detention facility in Elenovka on Friday, DPR head Denis Pushilin described it as a premeditated attack carried out to prevent the POWs, Azov militants in particular, from giving testimonies damaging to the Kiev regime. The Russian Defense Ministry referred to the attack as a "blatant provocation" aimed at "intimidating Ukrainian soldiers and preventing them from laying down arms."Earlier this month, the US pledged to provide Ukraine with more than 20 HIMARS long-range rockets after receiving the promise of President Zelensky not to use them against Russian territory. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that supplies of US-made HIMARS to Kiev have changed the geography of the special operation in Ukraine, as Moscow can in no way tolerate the presence of weapons that pose a threat to Russia’s territory.Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against pumping up Ukraine with weapons, saying that it will only prolong the "agony of the Kiev regime" and result in more casualties.
Zelensky, US Bear All Responsibility for 'Carnage' Against Ukrainian PoWs in Elenovka, Moscow Says

09:54 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 30.07.2022)
On July 29, Ukrainian forces attacked a detention center for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Elenovka with HIMARS rocket systems, killing 50 people and injuring 73 others.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, his criminal regime, and Washington bear political, legal, and moral responsibility for the bloody carnage against Ukrainian prisoners of war at the detention center in Elenovka, DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, at the time of the attack there were 193 POWs at the facility. Most of them were either killed or injured as a result of the strike. The death toll currently stands at 50 people, while 73 have been hospitalized with severe injuries.
Lists of the POWs killed and wounded have been made available on the Russian Defense Ministry's website.
Commenting on the attack on the detention facility in Elenovka on Friday, DPR head Denis Pushilin described it as a premeditated attack carried out to prevent the POWs, Azov militants in particular, from giving testimonies damaging to the Kiev regime. The Russian Defense Ministry referred to the attack as a "blatant provocation" aimed at "intimidating Ukrainian soldiers and preventing them from laying down arms."
Earlier this month, the US pledged to provide Ukraine with more than 20 HIMARS long-range rockets after receiving the promise of President Zelensky not to use them against Russian territory.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that supplies of US-made HIMARS to Kiev have changed the geography of the special operation in Ukraine, as Moscow can in no way tolerate the presence of weapons that pose a threat to Russia’s territory.
Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against pumping up Ukraine with weapons, saying that it will only prolong the "agony of the Kiev regime" and result in more casualties.
