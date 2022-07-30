https://sputniknews.com/20220730/first-monkeypox-deaths-reported-outside-africa-in-brazil-spain-1097950725.html
First Monkeypox Deaths Reported Outside Africa in Brazil, Spain
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe's first monkeypox death was confirmed in Spain on Friday, Spanish media reported citing the national health ministry. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
Together with a death from the viral disease in Brazil, this brings the number of lethal cases around the world up to seven. Earlier, five deaths were reported in Africa.Cadena SER radio station said 4,298 people in Spain had contracted the disease, endemic to Africa, since the outbreak reached Europe in spring. More than 4,000 of them are men.Monkeypox is a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. Symptoms are similar to smallpox but less severe. The outbreak of the disease began in May, and since then the virus has been found in 78 countries, according to the WHO. More than 70% of cases were reported from the European region and 25% from the region of the Americas, the organization added. On July 23, the WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
Together with a death from the viral disease in Brazil, this brings the number of lethal cases around the world up to seven. Earlier, five deaths were reported in Africa.
Cadena SER radio station said 4,298 people in Spain had contracted the disease, endemic to Africa, since the outbreak reached Europe in spring. More than 4,000 of them are men.
Monkeypox is a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. Symptoms are similar to smallpox but less severe. The outbreak of the disease began in May, and since then the virus has been found in 78 countries, according to the WHO. More than 70% of cases were reported from the European region and 25% from the region of the Americas, the organization added.
On July 23, the WHO declared the outbreak
a global health emergency.