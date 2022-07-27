Monkeypox Cases Globally Pass 18,000

International
"More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO from 78 countries with more than 70% of cases reported form the European region and 25% from the region of the Americas," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva.Monkeypox is typically a non-life-threatening disease but children, the elderly and people with underlying conditions may be at risk of serious complications. Five people have died of monkeypox this year, all of them in Africa."So far 5 deaths have been reported and about 10% of cases are admitted to hospital to manage the pain caused by the disease," Tedros said further.The number of infections worldwide has grown almost six time over a month, leading the WHO director general to declare the outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern" on Saturday.
world health organization (who), monkeypox, health, virus

14:50 GMT 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVANDr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004
Dr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVAN
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, with a tenth of patients requiring hospitalization, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
"More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO from 78 countries with more than 70% of cases reported form the European region and 25% from the region of the Americas," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva.
Monkeypox is typically a non-life-threatening disease but children, the elderly and people with underlying conditions may be at risk of serious complications. Five people have died of monkeypox this year, all of them in Africa.
"So far 5 deaths have been reported and about 10% of cases are admitted to hospital to manage the pain caused by the disease," Tedros said further.
The number of infections worldwide has grown almost six time over a month, leading the WHO director general to declare the outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern" on Saturday.
