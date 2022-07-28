https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-foresees-future-war-with-china-over-taiwan-1097858558.html
US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan
US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines and host great guests to discuss topics including the... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T08:57+0000
2022-07-28T08:57+0000
2022-07-28T08:57+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
taiwan
china
blacklist
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097858381_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb920a358bd571113bd9e9b0bc1af4f.png
US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines and host great guests to discuss topics including the Ukrainian blacklist, domestic politics, and China/US relations.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons InspectorPeter Coffin - Video Essayist/PodcasterAngelo Giuliano - Financial and Geopolitical ConsultantIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Scott Ritter to discuss his own personal experience being put on the Ukrainian blacklist.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Peter Coffin to discuss Trump's first visit to DC in years and lots of domestic politics topics and how the American public sees it.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angelo Giuliano to discuss all things China from China's reaction to Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, the growing aggression towards China from the US, and what is in the future for China?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097858381_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e7f389034e1969e31cf890e3e2ca911b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, taiwan, china, blacklist, аудио, radio
US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines and host great guests to discuss topics including the Ukrainian blacklist, domestic politics, and China/US relations.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector
Peter Coffin - Video Essayist/Podcaster
Angelo Giuliano - Financial and Geopolitical Consultant
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Scott Ritter to discuss his own personal experience being put on the Ukrainian blacklist.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Peter Coffin to discuss Trump's first visit to DC in years and lots of domestic politics topics and how the American public sees it.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angelo Giuliano to discuss all things China from China's reaction to Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, the growing aggression towards China from the US, and what is in the future for China?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik