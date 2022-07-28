https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-foresees-future-war-with-china-over-taiwan-1097858558.html

US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan

US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines and host great guests to discuss topics including the...

US Foresees Future War With China Over Taiwan On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the breaking headlines and host great guests to discuss topics including the Ukrainian blacklist, domestic politics, and China/US relations.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons InspectorPeter Coffin - Video Essayist/PodcasterAngelo Giuliano - Financial and Geopolitical ConsultantIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Scott Ritter to discuss his own personal experience being put on the Ukrainian blacklist.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Peter Coffin to discuss Trump's first visit to DC in years and lots of domestic politics topics and how the American public sees it.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angelo Giuliano to discuss all things China from China's reaction to Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, the growing aggression towards China from the US, and what is in the future for China?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

