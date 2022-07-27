https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-senate-passes-52-billion-subsidy-for-domestic-semiconductor-producers-sends-bill-back-to-house-1097868398.html

US Senate Passes $52 Billion Subsidy for Domestic Semiconductor Producers, Sends Bill Back to House

US Senate Passes $52 Billion Subsidy for Domestic Semiconductor Producers, Sends Bill Back to House

When billions of people started working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it produced a surge in demand for electronics that has outstripped the... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

The CHIPS-plus, or Chips and Science Act, made it through the Senate on Wednesday in a 64-33 vote, and will now go back to the House for reconciliation. The lower chamber initially passed the bill in February, but the Senate has made a large number of additions.Speaking after the Senate vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hailed the CHIPS Act as “a major victory for American families and the American economy.” That means her family especially: her husband, investor Paul Pelosi, bought between $1 million and $5 million shares in chipmaker Nvidia last month, sparking accusations that the senior lawmaker had given him insider information. She has denied the accusations.Another critic of the bill has been US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who railed against a ”$53 billion blank check to profitable microchip and semiconductor companies.”The US is already the world’s largest chipmaker, but demand has far outstripped supply, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the remote working and recreation it has forced upon billions of people. In addition, Washington is worried that its suppliers of semiconductors, including Taiwan and South Korea, could be vulnerable to Chinese interference as the US ramps up its “great power competition” with Beijing and Moscow.“The longer we wait, the more dangerous the disruption,” he added.Parallel to the drive to expand domestic chip production, the US has been pushing a Chip 4 alliance with South Korea, Japan, and the autonomous Chinese island of Taiwan. While Tokyo and Taipei have openly embraced the plan, Seoul has vacillated, being closely tied to China, which buys 60% of its semiconductors every year.

