Beijing Seeks to Win Over Seoul as US Pushes Anti-China Computer Chip Alliance



Xing Haiming, China’s ambassador to Seoul, told South Korea’s Yang Hyang-ja on Monday that the two countries should “exclude external interference” on their cooperation in the semiconductor industry.South Korea is the world’s second-largest maker of semiconductors after the US, producing 18.4% of all semiconductors in 2020, according to Invest Korea. China, on the other hand, is the world’s largest buyer of semiconductors, buying up nearly $30 billion of them last year, including 60% of chips produced in South Korea. China used them to produce 36% of the world’s electronics in 2020, including smartphones, computers, cloud servers, and telecom infrastructure.That’s why Washington’s recent efforts to establish a Chip 4 alliance with South Korea, Japan, and the autonomous Chinese island of Taiwan, is feared by Beijing as an attempt to edge it out of a key value-chain for its economy. The US-directed partnership would seek to realign computer chip production lines among “friendly” nations.“Its actions are undermining international trade rules and splitting the global market. In a highly integrated global economy, what the US has done is against the trend of the times and highly unpopular,” Zhao added. “These moves will eventually end in failure.”Taipei and Tokyo quickly embraced the initiative after it was proposed in March, but Seoul has hesitated, even with the conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol taking office in May. Internal debates continue to rage, even as Washington demands Seoul make a decision by the end of the month.Yang, who met with the Chinese envoy on Monday, put it even more succinctly last week: "When looking at the global industrial landscape, the US is the overwhelming first-class semiconductor powerhouse. If the US is the landlord, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe and China are its tenants," she said in a subcommittee hearing. However, she has maintained that South Korea should enter the alliance, so long as it doesn’t sever its relationship with China.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was criticized last week after her husband bought as many as $5 million in shares in the California-based chipmaker Nvidia, one of the companies that would receive government money to expand its operations if the CHIPS Act is passed. She told a reporter on Thursday she had “absolutely not” given him insider information to help him make that decision.

