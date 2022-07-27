https://sputniknews.com/20220727/tehran-and-moscow-working-on-creation-of-joint-interbank-payment-system-diplomat-says-1097838305.html

Tehran and Moscow Working on Creation of Joint Interbank Payment System, Diplomat Says

Tehran and Moscow Working on Creation of Joint Interbank Payment System, Diplomat Says

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia are working on the creation of a joint interbank payment system, similar to SWIFT, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi...

The diplomat also believes that the Russian Mir payment system will soon be launched in Iran, noting that there are agreements on the matter.Previously, the Kremlin noted that cooperation between Russia and Iran is growing, as the net trade between the two nations grew 31 percent just over the past few months. At the same time, Moscow added that Russia and the Islamic Republic will gradually abandon the practice of using US dollars to measure bilateral trade.

