Kremlin: Russia and Iran May Ditch Dollar When Measuring Bilateral Trade Volume

According to Moscow, the two countries may soon strike a comprehensive treaty on cooperation, since Russia and the Islamic Republic are boosting ties. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran, stating that Moscow and Tehran are reliable friends and partners. He also stressed that the two nations will gradually abandon the practice of using US dollars to assess the scope of bilateral trade.The official also said that net trade between Russia and Iran grew 31 percent just over the last few months, adding that the trend is positive.According to him, Russia and Iran have an opportunity to build cooperation to mitigate the effect of sanctions.Peskov also expressed hope that a cooperation agreement will be signed shortly after some amendments are approved.

