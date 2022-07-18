https://sputniknews.com/20220718/kremlin-russia-and-iran-will-abandon-dollar-in-bilateral-transactions-in-the-future-1097415794.html
Kremlin: Russia and Iran May Ditch Dollar When Measuring Bilateral Trade Volume
Kremlin: Russia and Iran May Ditch Dollar When Measuring Bilateral Trade Volume
According to Moscow, the two countries may soon strike a comprehensive treaty on cooperation, since Russia and the Islamic Republic are boosting ties. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T09:12+0000
2022-07-18T09:12+0000
2022-07-18T09:33+0000
russia
iran
dollar
kremlin
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097415794.jpg?1658136831
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran, stating that Moscow and Tehran are reliable friends and partners. He also stressed that the two nations will gradually abandon the practice of using US dollars to assess the scope of bilateral trade.The official also said that net trade between Russia and Iran grew 31 percent just over the last few months, adding that the trend is positive.According to him, Russia and Iran have an opportunity to build cooperation to mitigate the effect of sanctions.Peskov also expressed hope that a cooperation agreement will be signed shortly after some amendments are approved.
iran
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, iran, dollar, kremlin, dmitry peskov
Kremlin: Russia and Iran May Ditch Dollar When Measuring Bilateral Trade Volume
09:12 GMT 18.07.2022 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 18.07.2022)
Being updated
According to Moscow, the two countries may soon strike a comprehensive treaty on cooperation, since Russia and the Islamic Republic are boosting ties.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran, stating that Moscow and Tehran are reliable friends and partners. He also stressed that the two nations will gradually abandon the practice of using US dollars to assess the scope of bilateral trade.
"We all know that trade and economic relations between the two countries slightly exceeded four billion US dollars last year, although it may be wrong to count it in US dollars, and over time, we will probably move away from this practice as we develop our cooperation in the banking financial sector," Peskov told the Iranian state broadcaster in an interview, which was also aired by Rossiya 24 TV.
The official also said that net trade between Russia and Iran grew 31 percent just over the last few months, adding that the trend is positive.
According to him, Russia and Iran have an opportunity to build cooperation to mitigate the effect of sanctions.
Peskov also expressed hope that a cooperation agreement will be signed shortly after some amendments are approved.
"We hope [the deal will be signed] soon (...) after some additional changes are made and agreed upon, taking into account the opinion of the Iranian side. It will be possible to sign the deal fairly quickly and in the near future," he concluded.