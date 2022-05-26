https://sputniknews.com/20220526/rec-iran-ready-to-supply-goods-to-russia--1095918068.html
REC: Iran Ready to Supply Goods to Russia
11:34 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 01.06.2022)
Iran is ready to flood the Russian market with all the necessary goods, says Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF).
"Our Iranian partners are ready to negotiate with Russian entrepreneurs and start shipping a lot of their goods: from construction and finishing materials to serious high-tech products," Nikishina said, speaking at the National Industrial Summit "Industrial Policy in New Realities."
She also stated that a few years ago, Russia signed a temporary free trade agreement with Iran.
"This was the first step towards the convergence of our markets," she stressed.
“Now this is more relevant than ever, because amid conditions [where it's spent] more than 40 years of life under sanctions, Iran has learned to do a lot on its own. However, in Russia, there is a certain information vacuum regarding what is produced in Iran and how they can benefit our market,” the REC head noted.
Nikishina said that Russia considers Iran one of the most promising partners for the development of export-import relations.