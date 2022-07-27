https://sputniknews.com/20220727/lavrov-russia-and-ethiopia-confirm-commitment-to-implementing-new-military-projects-1097848224.html
Lavrov: Russia and Ethiopia Confirm Commitment to Implementing New Military Projects
Lavrov: Russia and Ethiopia Confirm Commitment to Implementing New Military Projects
Lavrov: Russia and Ethiopia Confirm Commitment to Implementing New Military Projects
2022-07-27T09:32+0000
2022-07-27T09:32+0000
2022-07-27T09:32+0000
russia
ethiopia
sergei lavrov
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097847521_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c261bf401ecd82bbd4d26a11151f2fe0.jpg
The Russian minister arrived in Ethiopia overnight to hold meeting with his counterpart Demeke Mekonnen, as they discussed ties between Moscow and Addis Ababa.The Russian diplomat previously noted that his country is ready to boost cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of culture and education for Ethiopian specialists in various spheres. Talks in Ethiopia conclude Lavrov's trip to Africa. Over the past days, the Russian minister visited Egypt, the Republic of Congo, and Uganda. He expressed hopes to expand cooperation between Moscow and African countries, noting that the continent will play a bigger role in Russian foreign policy.
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097847521_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abb941812454e4ab41aaba60579e913f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ethiopia, sergei lavrov, africa
Lavrov: Russia and Ethiopia Confirm Commitment to Implementing New Military Projects
ADDIS-ABABA (Sputnik) - Russia and Ethiopia have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing new plans in the field of military and technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We have good traditions in the field of military and technical cooperation. Today, we reaffirmed our readiness to implement new plans in this area, including taking into account the interests of our Ethiopian friends in ensuring our defense capability," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Ethiopia.
The Russian minister arrived in Ethiopia overnight to hold meeting with his counterpart Demeke Mekonnen
, as they discussed ties between Moscow and Addis Ababa.
The Russian diplomat previously noted that his country is ready to boost cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of culture and education for Ethiopian specialists in various spheres.
Talks in Ethiopia conclude Lavrov's trip to Africa. Over the past days, the Russian minister visited Egypt, the Republic of Congo, and Uganda. He expressed hopes to expand cooperation between Moscow and African countries
, noting that the continent will play a bigger role in Russian foreign policy.