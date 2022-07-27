https://sputniknews.com/20220727/lavrov-russia-and-ethiopia-confirm-commitment-to-implementing-new-military-projects-1097848224.html

Lavrov: Russia and Ethiopia Confirm Commitment to Implementing New Military Projects

The Russian minister arrived in Ethiopia overnight to hold meeting with his counterpart Demeke Mekonnen, as they discussed ties between Moscow and Addis Ababa.The Russian diplomat previously noted that his country is ready to boost cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of culture and education for Ethiopian specialists in various spheres. Talks in Ethiopia conclude Lavrov's trip to Africa. Over the past days, the Russian minister visited Egypt, the Republic of Congo, and Uganda. He expressed hopes to expand cooperation between Moscow and African countries, noting that the continent will play a bigger role in Russian foreign policy.

