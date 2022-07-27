International
Breaking News: EU Court Rejects RT France's Appeal to Overturn Broadcaster's Suspension
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa
The Russian diplomat started his trip to Africa on Sunday and has already visited several other countries during the trip, including Egypt, the Republic of the... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Addis Ababa, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen are holding a joint press conference following their negotiations.The talks conclude the African tour of the Russian foreign minister, as after leaving Ethiopia he is expected to travel to Uzbekistan to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
News
en_EN
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa

08:48 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 27.07.2022)
International
India
The Russian diplomat started his trip to Africa on Sunday and has already visited several other countries during the trip, including Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda.
Sputnik is live from Addis Ababa, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen are holding a joint press conference following their negotiations.
The talks conclude the African tour of the Russian foreign minister, as after leaving Ethiopia he is expected to travel to Uzbekistan to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
