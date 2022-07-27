https://sputniknews.com/20220727/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-joint-presser-with-his-ethiopian-counterpart-in-addis-ababa-1097844680.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa
The Russian diplomat started his trip to Africa on Sunday and has already visited several other countries during the trip, including Egypt, the Republic of the... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T08:48+0000
2022-07-27T08:48+0000
2022-07-27T08:53+0000
sergei lavrov
africa
russia
ethiopia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097746880_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e53d27b19550459bad2474e03c569d2.jpg
Sputnik is live from Addis Ababa, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen are holding a joint press conference following their negotiations.The talks conclude the African tour of the Russian foreign minister, as after leaving Ethiopia he is expected to travel to Uzbekistan to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097746880_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15eb8be7522f7a66dedb77bc39d0da41.jpg
Russian FM Lavrov and Ethiopian FM Mekonnen give press conference in Addis Ababa
Russian FM Lavrov and Ethiopian FM Mekonnen give press conference in Addis Ababa
2022-07-27T08:48+0000
true
PT20M56S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergei lavrov, africa, russia, ethiopia, видео
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa
08:48 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 27.07.2022)
The Russian diplomat started his trip to Africa on Sunday and has already visited several other countries during the trip, including Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda.
Sputnik is live from Addis Ababa, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen are holding a joint press conference following their negotiations.
The talks conclude the African tour of the Russian foreign minister, as after leaving Ethiopia he is expected to travel to Uzbekistan to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: