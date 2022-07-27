https://sputniknews.com/20220727/bjp-leader-mithun-chakraborty-makes-shock-claim-about-opposition-tmc-legislators-in-west-bengal-1097860457.html

BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty Makes Shock Claim About Opposition TMC Legislators in West Bengal

The West Bengal legislative assembly has a total strength of 294 lawmakers with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress or Trinamool Congress (TMC) having an... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty sent shockwaves in West Bengal on Wednesday after claiming that 38 lawmakers of the state's ruling TMC were in contact with his party. The actor-turned-politician further said that 21 of these legislators were in direct touch with him.When asked to elaborate on his statement, Chakraborty added: "Don't ask me to release the trailer, enjoy the music."Earlier this month, state chief Mamata Banerjee of the TMC alleged that the BJP was trying to topple her government by scripting a revolt in her party.Last month, the BJP "engineered" the collapse of the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray with the help of a revolt in the Shiv Sena.Subsequently, the BJP set up its own government with the help of Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, now the state chief of Maharashtra.

