BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty Makes Shock Claim About Opposition TMC Legislators in West Bengal
© AFP 2022 / DIBYANGSHU SARKARBollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)leader Mithun Chakraborty (c, white headgear) with electoral candidate Suvendu Adhikari (c,2L) take part in a road show as a part of election campaign ahead of the 2nd phase of the state Legislative Assembly election in Nandigram around 160 kms west of Kolkata on March 30, 2021
The West Bengal legislative assembly has a total strength of 294 lawmakers with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress or Trinamool Congress (TMC) having an overwhelming majority with 220 members. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 71 legislators in the state.
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty sent shockwaves in West Bengal on Wednesday after claiming that 38 lawmakers of the state's ruling TMC were in contact with his party. The actor-turned-politician further said that 21 of these legislators were in direct touch with him.
"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, as we are sitting here, 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs have very good ties with us, of which 21 are in direct (contact with me). I leave the rest to you to figure out," Chakraborty told reporters in Kolkata.
When asked to elaborate on his statement, Chakraborty added: "Don't ask me to release the trailer, enjoy the music."
#WATCH | West Bengal: Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us): BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/1AI7kB4H5I— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
Earlier this month, state chief Mamata Banerjee of the TMC alleged that the BJP was trying to topple her government by scripting a revolt in her party.
Last month, the BJP "engineered" the collapse of the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray with the help of a revolt in the Shiv Sena.
Subsequently, the BJP set up its own government with the help of Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, now the state chief of Maharashtra.