BJP Worker's Murder Triggers Massive Protests in India's Karnataka

Political killings have often rocked Karnataka. According to The Times of India, 95 activists from different parties have been killed between 2000 and 2017... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Dakshin Kannada District in India's Karnataka is on the edge in the wake of the murder of a BJP youth wing member, with protests sparking in the Bellare, Sullia, and Bolwar neighborhoods of the city of Puttur.Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) [BJP youth wing member], was killed by assailants riding a mortorbike while he was returning home from his poultry shop.On Wednesday morning, thousands of people protested against the murder after his body was taken home from the hospital. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organization associated with the BJP which has considerable influence among the Hindus of the region, has called for a shutdown in the district and the vicinity.The police have imposed section 144 in Puttur city while security has been beefed up in the nearby district of Udupi, which witnessed communal flare-ups in February this year.According to the Indian Penal Code, Section 144 disallows the assembly of four or more people in a prohibited area.Meanwhile, state chief Basavaraj S. Bommai called Nettaru's murder a "barbaric killing" and vowed to punish the perpetrators of the crime.State home minister Araga Jnanendra urged the people of Puttur to maintain peace and calm after reports of stone pelting from the city.Nettaru was a popular face in the district BJP and local leaders of the party are in shock after his brutal killing.

