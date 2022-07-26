https://sputniknews.com/20220726/trump-blasts-biden-over-billions-spent-on-ukraine-aid-1097782824.html

Trump Blasts Biden Over Billions Spent on Ukraine Aid

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts discuss a mix of foreign and domestic topics with some great guests! We get an update on the Sri Lanka protests from...

Trump Blasts Biden Over Billions Spent on Ukraine Aid On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a mix of foreign and domestic topics with some great guests! We get an update on the protests in Sri Lanka from someone right in the center of it all, political commentary on Trump's speech and whether or not we can see a future President Trump, and we speak with a security analyst on all things Ukraine and Russian military aspects.

MultiPolarBear - Sri Lankan Political Activist Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Sri Lankan political activist MultiPolarBear to discuss updates on the Sri Lankan protests and the new government that is being established - a new President, and a possible new civil war.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Ted Rall to discuss Donald Trump taking the stage once again! His blaming of Biden for all things wrong, how Russia wouldn't 'do what they did' if he was still President, and what could happen in the future with elections in 2024.In the third hour, Fault Lines is joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss all things Ukraine, what's next for the Russian military, and how the world continues to see the moves by the Ukranian and Russian governments.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

