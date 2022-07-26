https://sputniknews.com/20220726/trump-blasts-biden-over-billions-spent-on-ukraine-aid-1097782824.html
Trump Blasts Biden Over Billions Spent on Ukraine Aid
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts discuss a mix of foreign and domestic topics with some great guests! We get an update on the Sri Lanka protests from... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
Trump Blasts Biden Over Billions Spent on Ukraine Aid
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a mix of foreign and domestic topics with some great guests! We get an update on the protests in Sri Lanka from someone right in the center of it all, political commentary on Trump's speech and whether or not we can see a future President Trump, and we speak with a security analyst on all things Ukraine and Russian military aspects.
MultiPolarBear - Sri Lankan Political Activist Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Sri Lankan political activist MultiPolarBear to discuss updates on the Sri Lankan protests and the new government that is being established - a new President, and a possible new civil war.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Ted Rall to discuss Donald Trump taking the stage once again! His blaming of Biden for all things wrong, how Russia wouldn't 'do what they did' if he was still President, and what could happen in the future with elections in 2024.In the third hour, Fault Lines is joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss all things Ukraine, what's next for the Russian military, and how the world continues to see the moves by the Ukranian and Russian governments.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts discuss a mix of foreign and domestic topics with some great guests! We get an update on the Sri Lanka protests from someone right in the center of it, political commentary on Trump's speech and whether or not we can see a future President Trump, and we speak on all things Ukraine and Russia military aspects.
MultiPolarBear - Sri Lankan Political Activist
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Sri Lankan political activist MultiPolarBear to discuss updates on the Sri Lankan protests and the new government that is being established - a new President, and a possible new civil war.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Ted Rall to discuss Donald Trump taking the stage once again! His blaming of Biden for all things wrong, how Russia wouldn't 'do what they did' if he was still President, and what could happen in the future with elections in 2024.
In the third hour, Fault Lines is joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss all things Ukraine, what's next for the Russian military, and how the world continues to see the moves by the Ukranian and Russian governments.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik