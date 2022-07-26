International
Russia Would Enhance Presence in Africa Regardless of West's Actions, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
Kremlin: Moscow to Retaliate if Schengen Visas Denied to Russians
Kremlin: Moscow to Retaliate if Schengen Visas Denied to Russians
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will react extremely negatively if Schengen visas are denied to Russians, this will entail retaliatory measures, Kremlin spokesman...
Moscow hopes for the sober thinking of the EU leadership regarding the issue, the official added.The presidential spokesman's statement comes as a response to European politicians who said that EU countries should stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian nationals. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry noted that several states - namely, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Czech Republic - almost ceased to grant visas to Russians.
Kremlin: Moscow to Retaliate if Schengen Visas Denied to Russians

10:38 GMT 26.07.2022 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 26.07.2022)
