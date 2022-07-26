https://sputniknews.com/20220726/kremlin-moscow-to-retaliate-if-schengen-visas-to-denied-to-russians-1097811840.html
Moscow hopes for the sober thinking of the EU leadership regarding the issue, the official added.The presidential spokesman's statement comes as a response to European politicians who said that EU countries should stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian nationals. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry noted that several states - namely, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Czech Republic - almost ceased to grant visas to Russians.
Kremlin: Moscow to Retaliate if Schengen Visas Denied to Russians
10:38 GMT 26.07.2022 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 26.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will react extremely negatively if Schengen visas are denied to Russians, this will entail retaliatory measures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Of course, Russia will react extremely negatively to this. As far as we understand, so far, this decision has not found any, let's say, application ... Let's hope that it will not. But, of course, any such actions against Russian citizens will entail countermeasures and response. It is quite understandable and predictable," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow hopes for the sober thinking of the EU leadership regarding the issue, the official added.
The presidential spokesman's statement comes as a response to European politicians
who said that EU countries should stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian nationals. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry noted that several states - namely, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Czech Republic - almost ceased to grant visas to Russians.