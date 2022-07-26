https://sputniknews.com/20220726/kremlin-moscow-to-retaliate-if-schengen-visas-to-denied-to-russians-1097811840.html

Kremlin: Moscow to Retaliate if Schengen Visas Denied to Russians

Kremlin: Moscow to Retaliate if Schengen Visas Denied to Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will react extremely negatively if Schengen visas are denied to Russians, this will entail retaliatory measures, Kremlin spokesman... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T10:38+0000

2022-07-26T10:38+0000

2022-07-26T10:39+0000

russia

kremlin

schengen visas

schengen area

europe

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102353/78/1023537843_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee6bf29d25506af3a91934f8f12ff57.jpg

Moscow hopes for the sober thinking of the EU leadership regarding the issue, the official added.The presidential spokesman's statement comes as a response to European politicians who said that EU countries should stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian nationals. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry noted that several states - namely, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Czech Republic - almost ceased to grant visas to Russians.

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, kremlin, schengen visas, schengen area, europe, eu