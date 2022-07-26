https://sputniknews.com/20220726/jill-bidens-press-secretary-resigns-in-growing-exodus-of-white-house-staffers-1097828764.html
Jill Biden's Press Secretary Resigns in Growing Exodus of White House Staffers
Jill Biden's Press Secretary Resigns in Growing Exodus of White House Staffers
The spokesperson reportedly waited for the first lady to finish three high-profile foreign trips before leaving for a managing director position at a DC public... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T18:17+0000
2022-07-26T18:17+0000
2022-07-26T18:17+0000
us
jill biden
resignation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097208937_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6c41f07abe0c8215e7cc045e57ff7ef9.jpg
Michael DeRosa, the press secretary for US First Lady Jill Biden, has announced his departure from the White House. He thanked the first lady as he said his goodbyes to the team that he joined back in 2019.According to CNN, Jill Biden's office knew about DeRosa's departure for weeks, with the press secretary staying to help the first lady culminate three high-profile foreign trips.CNN sources say that the first lady's office is already looking for DeRosa’s replacement, as he reportedly leaves for DC-based public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies to work as managing director. While neither DeRosa, nor his former employer, confirmed his plans for the future, Jill Biden wished him well in his "new chapter".DeRosa's departure continues a perceived White House trend of staffer resignations including officers of all caliber – from mid-level staffers to senior aides, and especially communications executives. Most of the resignations have come from Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, which lost chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, as well as a number of aides, amid reports of trouble in her office and low ratings.Joe Biden's team was also not spared by the perceived trend, as White House chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki decided to leave her post after just one year. Other members of the administration also registered losses on their teams, including Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain and the National Economic Council.
https://sputniknews.com/20220513/as-psaki-leaves-bidens-administration-lets-circle-back-to-her-most-memorable-moments--1095486841.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097208937_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6cf201ba01e072c28d931978c5fba76f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, jill biden, resignation
Jill Biden's Press Secretary Resigns in Growing Exodus of White House Staffers
The spokesperson reportedly waited for the first lady to finish three high-profile foreign trips before leaving for a managing director position at a DC public affairs firm. He did not disclose the reasons for his departure.
Michael DeRosa, the press secretary for US First Lady Jill Biden, has announced his departure from the White House. He thanked the first lady as he said his goodbyes to the team that he joined back in 2019.
"I am forever grateful to [Jill Biden] for taking a chance on me nearly three years ago, bringing me on this journey with her around the country, and the privilege of being a small part of the history that she and President Biden made," DeRosa stated upon leaving the position he acquired when Biden entered the Oval Office in January 2021.
According to CNN, Jill Biden's office knew about DeRosa's departure for weeks, with the press secretary staying to help the first lady culminate three high-profile foreign trips.
CNN sources say that the first lady's office is already looking for DeRosa’s replacement, as he reportedly leaves for DC-based public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies to work as managing director. While neither DeRosa, nor his former employer, confirmed his plans for the future, Jill Biden wished him well in his "new chapter".
"For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser […] we will miss Michael. However, we are excited for him to begin a new chapter in his career," she said.
DeRosa's departure continues a perceived White House trend of staffer resignations including officers of all caliber – from mid-level staffers to senior aides, and especially communications executives. Most of the resignations have come from Vice President Kamala Harris’ team
, which lost chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, as well as a number of aides, amid reports of trouble in her office and low ratings.
Joe Biden's team was also not spared by the perceived trend, as White House chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki decided to leave her post after just one year. Other members of the administration also registered losses on their teams, including Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain and the National Economic Council.