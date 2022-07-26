https://sputniknews.com/20220726/jill-bidens-press-secretary-resigns-in-growing-exodus-of-white-house-staffers-1097828764.html

Jill Biden's Press Secretary Resigns in Growing Exodus of White House Staffers

Jill Biden's Press Secretary Resigns in Growing Exodus of White House Staffers

The spokesperson reportedly waited for the first lady to finish three high-profile foreign trips before leaving for a managing director position at a DC public... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T18:17+0000

2022-07-26T18:17+0000

2022-07-26T18:17+0000

us

jill biden

resignation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097208937_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6c41f07abe0c8215e7cc045e57ff7ef9.jpg

Michael DeRosa, the press secretary for US First Lady Jill Biden, has announced his departure from the White House. He thanked the first lady as he said his goodbyes to the team that he joined back in 2019.According to CNN, Jill Biden's office knew about DeRosa's departure for weeks, with the press secretary staying to help the first lady culminate three high-profile foreign trips.CNN sources say that the first lady's office is already looking for DeRosa’s replacement, as he reportedly leaves for DC-based public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies to work as managing director. While neither DeRosa, nor his former employer, confirmed his plans for the future, Jill Biden wished him well in his "new chapter".DeRosa's departure continues a perceived White House trend of staffer resignations including officers of all caliber – from mid-level staffers to senior aides, and especially communications executives. Most of the resignations have come from Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, which lost chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, as well as a number of aides, amid reports of trouble in her office and low ratings.Joe Biden's team was also not spared by the perceived trend, as White House chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki decided to leave her post after just one year. Other members of the administration also registered losses on their teams, including Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain and the National Economic Council.

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/as-psaki-leaves-bidens-administration-lets-circle-back-to-her-most-memorable-moments--1095486841.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, jill biden, resignation