Iran's Oil and Gas Revenues Grow 580% Over Last 4 Months Year on Year
Iran's Oil and Gas Revenues Grow 580% Over Last 4 Months Year on Year
Iran's revenues from oil and gas condensate sales have increased almost sixfold over the past four months compared with the same period last year.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's revenues from oil and gas condensate sales have increased almost sixfold over the past four months compared with the same period last year, Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said on Tuesday.
"Due to the growth of oil exports and the currency conversion coefficient, we have seen an increase in the country's revenues from the sale of oil and gas condensate by 580% in the first four months of the current Iranian year [Iranian new year starts on March 21]," Khandouzi was quoted as saying by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
In June, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said that the country's oil production capacity reached the pre-sanction level of over 3.8 million barrels per day.
The world faced a great spike in oil and gas prices
over the past months, as Europe imposed sanctions on Russia, citing the special military op Moscow launched in Ukraine. As a result, a fuel crisis erupted in Europe, forcing EU states to agree on an emergency gas plan to stabilize the situation.