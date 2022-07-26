https://sputniknews.com/20220726/irans-oil-and-gas-revenues-grow-580-over-last-4-months-year-on-year-1097822265.html

Iran's Oil and Gas Revenues Grow 580% Over Last 4 Months Year on Year

Iran's Oil and Gas Revenues Grow 580% Over Last 4 Months Year on Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's revenues from oil and gas condensate sales have increased almost sixfold over the past four months compared with the same period last... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T13:21+0000

2022-07-26T13:21+0000

2022-07-26T13:21+0000

iran

oil

gas

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_0:0:2803:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa0dd47940d8e6eb482a71d7d87a663.jpg

In June, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said that the country's oil production capacity reached the pre-sanction level of over 3.8 million barrels per day.The world faced a great spike in oil and gas prices over the past months, as Europe imposed sanctions on Russia, citing the special military op Moscow launched in Ukraine. As a result, a fuel crisis erupted in Europe, forcing EU states to agree on an emergency gas plan to stabilize the situation.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, oil, gas, middle east