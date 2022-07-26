https://sputniknews.com/20220726/elon-musk-vows-to-keep-head-down-amid-rumors-he-had-affair-with-google-co-founder-brins-wife-1097798046.html

Elon Musk Vows to 'Keep Head Down' Amid Rumors He Had Affair With Google Co-Founder Brin's Wife

Elon Musk Vows to 'Keep Head Down' Amid Rumors He Had Affair With Google Co-Founder Brin's Wife

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk had a brief affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T09:53+0000

2022-07-26T09:53+0000

2022-07-26T09:53+0000

world

world

world

world

elon musk

elon musk

tesla

tesla

spacex

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d40b8cfc007a735c9fec6b49ae23e78d.jpg

Miffed over the back-to-back controversies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the amount of attention on him has "gone supernova." He has vowed to try to keep his head down and remain focused on doing "useful things for civilization."The tweet from Musk came amid reports that Google co-founder Sergey Brin has asked his advisers to sell investments in Musk’s companies after he got to know about the SpaceX founder’s affair with his wife.However, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to deny the reports. He called the reports “total BS”, adding that he and Brin are still on good terms.He even slammed The Wall Street Journal as he said: “The WSJ has run so many BS hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly.”He also went on to suggest that the Wall Street Journal should "have a high standard for journalism".SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made the headlines recently over his deal to buy microblogging platform Twitter and then calling it off, accusing the company of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts.He also landed in trouble in May this year, when reports emerged that a former SpaceX flight attendant had accused Musk of sexual misconduct while on a flight to London in his private jet.According to the reports, the flight attendant accused the SpaceX founder of exposing his penis and rubbing her legs without her permission.The incident reportedly happened in 2016, however, Musk had recently paid $250,000 to settle the matter.

world

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

world, world, world, world, elon musk, elon musk, tesla, tesla, spacex, spacex, spacex