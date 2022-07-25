https://sputniknews.com/20220725/total-bs-elon-musk-lambasts-claims-that-he-had-affair-with-wife-of-google-founder-sergey-brin-1097763394.html

'Total BS': Elon Musk Lambasts Claims That He Had Affair With Wife of Google Founder Sergey Brin

'Total BS': Elon Musk Lambasts Claims That He Had Affair With Wife of Google Founder Sergey Brin

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source, that the Tesla CEO had a fling with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan in December, which resulted in the Google... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T08:21+0000

2022-07-25T08:21+0000

2022-07-25T08:21+0000

us

elon musk

sergei brin

tesla

google

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553195_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bb266371084b5a5b639195ee85cbfde.jpg

Elon Musk has denied a WSJ piece suggesting that his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin came to an end after he had an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan. Musk called the the spicy adultery claims "total BS", adding that he and Brin are on good terms.In addition, Musk jokingly complained that he "hasn't even had sex in ages".The scandal unfolded after Brin and Shanahan divorced in January, citing "irreconcilable differences". According to the Wall Street Journal, the split was caused by an affair that Musk had with the wife of the fellow billionaire, which allegedly took place in December.At the time, Musk had just separated with Grimes - his ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children.Some reports suggested that Brin told his advisors to sell off the investments in Musk-owned companies, following the discovery of the alleged affair.Google owns 10% of SpaceX, since the tech giant invested $1 billion in Musk's company back in 2015.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, elon musk, sergei brin, tesla, google