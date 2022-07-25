'Total BS': Elon Musk Lambasts Claims That He Had Affair With Wife of Google Founder Sergey Brin
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeCEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source, that the Tesla CEO had a fling with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan in December, which resulted in the Google founder's divorce several weeks later.
Elon Musk has denied a WSJ piece suggesting that his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin came to an end after he had an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.
Musk called the the spicy adultery claims "total BS", adding that he and Brin are on good terms.
This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022
I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.
In addition, Musk jokingly complained that he "hasn't even had sex in ages".
© AP Photo / Tony AvelarIn this May 13, 2015 photo, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, speaks to reporters and guests about the new Google self-driving prototype car during a demonstration at the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The car, which needs no gas pedal or steering wheel, will make its debut on public roads this summer
In this May 13, 2015 photo, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, speaks to reporters and guests about the new Google self-driving prototype car during a demonstration at the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The car, which needs no gas pedal or steering wheel, will make its debut on public roads this summer
© AP Photo / Tony Avelar
The scandal unfolded after Brin and Shanahan divorced in January, citing "irreconcilable differences". According to the Wall Street Journal, the split was caused by an affair that Musk had with the wife of the fellow billionaire, which allegedly took place in December.
At the time, Musk had just separated with Grimes - his ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children.
Some reports suggested that Brin told his advisors to sell off the investments in Musk-owned companies, following the discovery of the alleged affair.
Google owns 10% of SpaceX, since the tech giant invested $1 billion in Musk's company back in 2015.