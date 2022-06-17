https://sputniknews.com/20220617/spacex-reportedly-fires-employees-for-writing-spreading-letter-denouncing-ceo-elon-mask-1096416099.html

SpaceX Reportedly Fires Employees for Writing, Spreading Letter Denouncing CEO Elon Mask

SpaceX Reportedly Fires Employees for Writing, Spreading Letter Denouncing CEO Elon Mask

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX has fired a number of employees who took part in writing and distributing a letter about its chief executive Elon Musk, the New... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T17:04+0000

2022-06-17T17:04+0000

2022-06-17T17:04+0000

spacex

elon musk

“We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism,” an email from SpaceX’s President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell obtained by the newspaper read.It is unclear how many people have been fired and the company did not provide comments on the situation, the report said.The letter first appeared on Wednesday denouncing Musk’s public activities, particularly on the social media platform Twitter, and accused him of being a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment, the report said.The employees who wrote the letter called on the company's management to rein Musk in, the report added.Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion and take the company private, away from the New York Stock Exchange, and promote free speech rather then current practice of censoring users. But like many dealings of the outspoken billionaire, the Twitter acquisition itself has been riddled with controversy, with Musk demanding that the company be absolutely transparent with the number of fake accounts on the site and that its employees work on site instead of from home.

2022

spacex, elon musk