Xi Says Beijing Ready to Mend Ties With India Under New President

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Draupadi Murmu on Monday on her election as President of India and expressed...

On Thursday, the nominee from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected as president. She became the second female president of India after Pratibha Patil, who served from 2007-2012, and the first female tribal head of state in India's history. On Monday, Murmu took the oath and officially assumed the presidency.Xi wrote that a "healthy and stable" relationship between China and India is in the fundamental interest of both nations and will contribute to regional and world peace, stability and development, the report said.China and India lack a marked border, which has been a source of armed clashes in disputed areas, especially in the Himalayas. The latest largest escalation took place in May 2020 near Lake Pangong. Chinese and Indian military held several rounds of talks before an agreement was reached in February to start disengagement of troops.

