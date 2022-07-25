https://sputniknews.com/20220725/swearing-in-ceremony-held-for-new-indian-president-draupadi-murmu-in-new-delhi-1097758433.html
Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi
During the vote last week, Murmu swooped in with over 64 percent support among MPs and representatives, defeating opposition leader Yashwant Sinha. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
india
president
Draupadi Murmu is being sworn in as the 15th President of India. The BJP politician, who is a member of the Santhal tribe, became first tribal leader to be elected president, and the second woman to hold the office in Indian history.
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where Draupadi Murmu is being sworn in as the 15th President of India. The BJP politician, who is a member of the Santhal tribe, became first tribal leader to be elected president, and the second woman to hold the office in Indian history.
