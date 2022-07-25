https://sputniknews.com/20220725/swearing-in-ceremony-held-for-new-indian-president-draupadi-murmu-in-new-delhi-1097758433.html

Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi

Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi

During the vote last week, Murmu swooped in with over 64 percent support among MPs and representatives, defeating opposition leader Yashwant Sinha. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T05:33+0000

2022-07-25T05:33+0000

2022-07-25T05:33+0000

india

president

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759593_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_be2580f8dcdcfa8731f9bcb8da896147.jpg

Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where Draupadi Murmu is being sworn in as the 15th President of India. The BJP politician, who is a member of the Santhal tribe, became first tribal leader to be elected president, and the second woman to hold the office in Indian history.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi 2022-07-25T05:33+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, president, видео