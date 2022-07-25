International
LIVE: Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi
Swearing-In Ceremony Held for New Indian President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi
During the vote last week, Murmu swooped in with over 64 percent support among MPs and representatives, defeating opposition leader Yashwant Sinha. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where Draupadi Murmu is being sworn in as the 15th President of India. The BJP politician, who is a member of the Santhal tribe, became first tribal leader to be elected president, and the second woman to hold the office in Indian history.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:33 GMT 25.07.2022
International
India
India
During the vote last week, Murmu swooped in with over 64 percent support among MPs and representatives, defeating opposition leader Yashwant Sinha.
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where Draupadi Murmu is being sworn in as the 15th President of India. The BJP politician, who is a member of the Santhal tribe, became first tribal leader to be elected president, and the second woman to hold the office in Indian history.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
