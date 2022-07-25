https://sputniknews.com/20220725/sunak-to-reportedly-slam-china-as-uks-biggest-long-term-threat-in-upcoming-tv-debate-with-truss-1097768560.html

Sunak to Reportedly Slam China as UK’s ‘Biggest Long-Term Threat’ in Upcoming TV Debate With Truss

Sunak to Reportedly Slam China as UK’s ‘Biggest Long-Term Threat’ in Upcoming TV Debate With Truss

Later on Monday, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head-to-head on BBC One in the first live TV debate since MPs whittled the Tory leadership candidate roster... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T09:54+0000

2022-07-25T09:54+0000

2022-07-25T09:54+0000

uk

china

rishi sunak

liz truss

race

leadership

debate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097762253_0:97:640:457_1920x0_80_0_0_48aec05fc67835544c2bdb4c23b8cbc5.jpg

During Monday evening’s live TV debate with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to pledge curbs on China as Britain’s “biggest long-term threat,” The Guardian reported.In an apparent jab at Truss, the 42-year-old is expected to add, “Enough is enough. For too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions.”The former chancellor is also expected to promise that if he becomes the prime minister, he will order the closure of all 30 of the UK's Confucius Institutes, which promote the teaching of Chinese language and culture in Britain.Additionally, Sunak will reportedly vow that if he wins the leadership race, a NATO-style alliance to contain China will be set up, along with moves to influence international standards on cybersecurity and help British businesses and universities counter Chinese industrial espionage with the help of MI5.On Sunday, the 42­­-year-old pledged that he would “work” with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders “to transform the West’s resilience to the threat China poses.”The Truss campaign was quick to question Sunak’s pledge, with the former Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith describing the announcement as “surprising”. He recalled that over the past few years, the UK Treasury “has pushed hard for an economic deal with China” despite Beijing sanctioning Smith and four other UK parliamentarians.Smith yet again brought up the previous accusations against China as he mentioned Beijing “brutally cracking down on peaceful democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, illegally occupying the South China Sea, committing genocide on the Uyghurs and increasing its influence in our [UK] universities.”A spokesperson for Truss, in turn, stressed that she had “strengthened Britain’s position on China since becoming Foreign Secretary and helped lead the international response to increased Chinese aggression.” The spokesperson promised that “this will only continue when she becomes prime minister and seeks to expand her network of liberty around the world.”Sunak and Truss are now two remaining candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Both secured their places in the final two last Wednesday, when Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt was knocked out in the fifth round of voting by Conservative MPs.The two contenders are set to spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members around the country, who will vote by postal or online ballot. The winner of the party leadership vote will be announced on September 5 and will automatically become prime minister.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/common-sense-thatcherism-sunak-vows-to-run-uk-economy-like-iron-lady-if-he-wins-tory-leadership-1097257566.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220724/sunak-unveils-10-point-border-security-plan-as-truss-may-turn-to-foreign-policy-in-fight-for-pm-1097736566.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, china, rishi sunak, liz truss, race, leadership, debate