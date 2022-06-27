https://sputniknews.com/20220627/us-uk-rift-could-differences-between-johnson-and-biden-lead-to-deep-row-between-the-nations-1096721367.html

US-UK Rift: Could Differences Between Johnson and Biden Lead to Deep Row Between the Nations?

US-UK Rift: Could Differences Between Johnson and Biden Lead to Deep Row Between the Nations?

The G7's unity could be put to the test further by differences between the US and UK over dumping green fuels which is advocated by British Prime Minister... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T17:25+0000

2022-06-27T17:25+0000

2022-06-27T17:25+0000

uk

us

world

opinion

g7

boris johnson

climate

northern ireland protocol

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096692020_0:72:3157:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_8a731429cda1a146dd7e1e18d504cf19.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come up with a plan to repurpose arable land which is at present used for crop-based biofuels so that more food might be grown as food prices and inflation soar.However, officials of US President Joe Biden made it clear on 26 June that Washington wouldn't "okay" Johnson's initiative in a bid to protect American farmers and avoid breaking climate commitments. According to the British daily newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, Germany appears to back the British premier's plan whereas Canada and the US have rejected it. Johnson's plan needs the unanimous support from all G7 nations for it to fly.Previously, Johnson and Biden clashed over Brexit customs issues and the Northern Ireland Protocol with the American president reportedly accusing the British premier of "inflaming" Irish tensions ahead of the 2021 G7 Summit in Cornwall.Given the record of friction between Biden and Johnson, it appears likely that if the UK does legislate to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), Washington will react negatively, Singh suggests. Downing Street has published a Bill proposing to change the protocol unilaterally in favor of British businesses and communities. It would also grant the British government powers to amend the agreement further if appropriate.To complicate matters even more, Johnson skipped a climate summit hosted by Biden for world leaders earlier this month, despite 15 other heads of state and government attending the virtual gathering. According to Politico, the premier's absence "reverses a previous snub from Biden" who declined to attend a climate meeting Johnson hosted on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2021.Yet another diplomatic row rocked London and Washington after the UK issued licences to four British flagged vessels to fish for Patagonian toothfish - also known as Chilean seabass - near Antarctica. Earlier, a 26-member fishing regulatory body, the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) set specific catch limits for the species. The US immediately accused Britain of breaching the commission's rules, rendering the catch illegal. The feud could lead to an import ban on Patagonian toothfish, according to the media.UK-US Spat Can be Fixed Quicker Than That Between UK and EUThe UK-US tensions are unlikely to lead to a serious breach in relations in the near future, insists Dr Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think-tank Solonian Democracy Institute and the author of the book Beasts and Gods: How Democracy Changed Its Meaning and Lost Its Purpose.Though the NIP issue could cause some additional tensions between the UK and the US, the nations are likely to solve relatively minor dilemmas, such as the spat over the toothfish catch, according to the author."As the two major English-speaking powers and neoliberal nations that have cooperated intensely on military matters in the past, it would be quite stupid on their part to indulge in any serious in-fighting," she says. "I think the US is paying increasing attention to Germany as the remaining European superpower, but that doesn't necessarily have to come at the expense of the British."However, when it comes to the UK and the EU, the rift between them indeed appears to be deepening, according to Fuller:

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/uk-on-collision-course-with-us-as-bojo-set-to-prioritize-food-prodcution-over-green-energy-1096686746.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220614/northern-ireland-protocol-used-as-proxy-in-tory-efforts-to-unseat-bojo-legal-expert-says-1096316220.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

uk, us, world, opinion, g7, boris johnson, climate, northern ireland protocol, eu